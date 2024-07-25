‘Facts of Life’s Mindy Cohn Slams ‘Greedy B***h’ Costar After Revival Didn’t Happen

Facts of Life alum Mindy Cohn said a reboot of the hit 1980s sitcom was in the early stages of development before one of her “greedy b***h” co-stars ruined it by going behind their backs.

Appearing on SiriusXM’s Jeff Lewis Live on Wednesday (July 24), Cohn, who played Natalie Green on the popular NBC comedy, said they were talks about a revival during COVID, but things fell apart when “One of the girls went behind our backs to try to make a separate deal for a spinoff deal just for herself.”

“We got into talks, and we hired a writer. The four of us [Cohn, Lisa Whelchel, Kim Fields, and Nancy McKeon] got together on a Zoom — this was during COVID — and we had meetings with Norman [Lear] about it,” she explained.

However, after one of the cast members went behind their backs, the whole idea ended up in the trash. Cohn said she and her fellow co-stars were “devastated.”

“I’m just saying, for a 40-year friendship and sisterhood, there was a tidal wave of emotion around it,” she added.

When guest Michael Hitchcock said, “There’s always a greedy b***h,” Cohn responded, “You know what … greedy b***h. She was a greedy b***h.” She also high-fived Hitchcock.

While Cohn didn’t reveal which cast member it was, she did confirm it was “one of the girls” and said fans could make an educated guess by looking at her social media pages to see who she’s hung out with over the last few years.

A look at Cohn’s Instagram page shows a photo of her with Fields and McKeon in September 2022. There don’t appear to be any recent pics with Whelchel.

The Palm Royale star noted how the drama led to tension between the actresses, though things have settled somewhat now. “We didn’t [speak] for a while, and now we do-ish, but there’s definitely … it was an ouch,” she stated.

As for the Facts of Life revival, Cohn said it is “very dead,” noting, “A couple of people can’t move past it, don’t want to move past it. We are not as united. Let me put it that way.”