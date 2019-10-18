Is 'How to Get Away With Murder' About to Kill Off [Spoiler]? (VIDEO)

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Season 6, Episode 4 of How to Get Away With Murder, "I Hate the World."]

Is How to Get Away With Murder about to kill off a major character?

It certainly looks like that could be the case after the end of Episode 4 and the preview for Episode 5. But looks can be deceiving, especially on this show and with television promos (for the most part). What we do know is that Frank (Charlie Weber) was in very bad shape on Bonnie's (Liza Weil) doorstep.

Frank has been the one leading the charge in searching for the missing Laurel (Karla Souza) this season, only to discover in Episode 3 that she's the one who cleaned out her safe deposit box at the bank and then bribe her cab driver into telling him where he took her. At the safe house, Frank found a crib and thought Laurel might be there, only for her brother, Xavier (Gerardo Celasco) to walk in instead.

We didn't see Frank again until the end of Episode 4, when someone knocked on Bonnie's door and she found him sprawled out, unconscious on her front porch. Frankly, he looked dead. But whoever left him there — Bonnie heard a car driving off — may have wanted him alive, given that they could have left him anywhere or simply not knocked.

After all, he makes it to a hospital, as seen in the promo for the ominously titled "We're All Gonna Die." Annalise (Viola Davis) warns the others to prepare for the worst, but does she mean that Frank could die or that they could be next?

Chances are Frank is going to survive the beating he took (though that doesn't necessarily mean something can't happen to him later in the season). For now, it looks like what happened to him may just be a message for the others: stop looking for Laurel. But we also can't help but wonder: could he survive only long enough to tell the others everything he's found and what happened to him exactly?

We'll have to wait and see, but the mystery surrounding Laurel is certainly heating up and he's right in the middle of it.

How to Get Away With Murder, Thursdays, 10/9c, ABC