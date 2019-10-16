'NCIS: New Orleans' Reveals If Clayne Crawford Will Return as Lasalle's Brother

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Season 6, Episode 4 of NCIS: New Orleans, "Overlooked."]

Lasalle's (Lucas Black) search for his MIA brother ends tragically on NCIS: New Orleans.

As Lasalle learned, Cade went missing after stepping in to help his girlfriend's son, Will, who got in over his head selling drugs. And the introduction of this storyline led fans to wonder if Clayne Crawford would be returning to reprise the role he played in three previous episodes (in Season 1). They seemingly got their answer in "Overlooked."

Lasalle's search leads him and Sebastian (Rob Kerkovich) to Mobile, Alabama. They get a hit on one of his credit cards, but it's just a homeless drunk, Zeke, using it to buy liquor. He insists he didn't steal it and found it in a wallet in the woods. The wallet's still there when he leads them to the spot, but that's as much as he knows. Was Cade with someone? What happened?

Lasalle wants to get back to following up on the guy Will dealt with, Shorty — they have a sketch — but Sebastian stops him from leaving because there's one more thing they have to do: call in the dogs. They do find a body, but it's burned beyond recognition.

Lasalle has to wait for Loretta (CCH Pounder) to confirm using Cade's dental records, and Pride (Scott Bakula) sits with him. Lasalle recalls his brother taking the blame when they were kids and he insisted they ride their father's lawnmower. "I asked him, 'Why'd you do that?' He said, "I'm your brother. That's what big brothers do,'" he tells Pride. "Cade was a good brother."

And sadly, "was" is the right word to use because that body is Cade's, which pretty much rules out a return from Crawford unless we get flashbacks or there's a major twist to come. (But we trust Loretta wouldn't get this wrong.)

Furthermore, it looks like this is kicking off a major storyline for Lasalle. In the promo for the next episode, "Spies and Lies," Loretta informs Lasalle that his brother's killer "knew what they were doing." Lasalle's on the hunt for an assassin.

We know that Eddie Cahill's multi-episode arc is connected to Cade, but we'll have to wait and see how. Was his character involved in Cade's murder? Could he be the assassin?

Let's just hope that Lasalle doesn't go too far to avenge his brother.

NCIS: New Orleans, Tuesdays, 10/9c, CBS