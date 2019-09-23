'NCIS: New Orleans' Season 6 Will Reveal Why Pride 'Is Built Like He Is'

"We ended on an upbeat moment, with an asterisk," NCIS: New Orleans' exec producer Christopher Silber says of May's Season 5 finale.

NCIS field-office honcho Pride (Scott Bakula) survived being kidnapped and drugged with LSD. Now, he'll cope with the aftereffects: insomnia and troublesome dreams. Having hallucinated seeing his mentally ill mother (Joanna Cassidy), he'll visit her, because, as it turns out, recovery requires dealing with a mystery from his past.

He's also back on the ground. In the premiere, team leader Hannah (Necar Zadegan) breaks protocol during a joint investigation with the FBI and is suspended. Pride steps in to help locate a bomb containing nerve gas, Silber says, and "to protect her from the target on her back." Another mystery from the past, her past, is at play.

Plus, Lasalle (Lucas Black) goes in search of his brother Cade, who is bipolar and has gone off his meds before. But this time, Silber notes, the special agent "realizes something [else] has gone wrong." (CSI: NY's Eddie Cahill guest stars in the multi-episode arc.)

The season's back half then digs into what has been tormenting Pride, reveals exec producer Jan Nash: "We get to the heart of why he is built like he is — saving people at great personal risk."

NCIS: New Orleans, Season 6 Premiere, Tuesday, September 24, 10/9c, CBS