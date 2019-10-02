12 Must-See Blind Auditions From 'The Voice' Season 17 Week 2 (VIDEO)

The Voice is continuing to give viewers plenty to enjoy as blind auditions of Season 17 continue.

Ranging from folk and country to soulful classics, Week 2 revealed some strong contenders who joined teams by the end of Episodes 3 and 4.

Below, we round up the show-stopping performances. Watch them for yourselves and tune in Mondays and Tuesdays for more of The Voice.

Night 3

Mendeleyev performs "Girl from the North Country"

This soulful singer from Venice, California got every coach to turn around but chose Team John in the end.

Jake Hoot sings "When It Rains It Pours"

The country crooner from Cookeville, Tennessee went with Team Kelly after she was the only coach to turn for him.

Calvin Lockett performs "Just My Imagination (Running Away with Me)"

The performer from Durham, North Carolina earned chair spins from Blake, Gwen and John but ultimately went with Team Gwen when it was decision time.

Josie Jones sings "Men and Mascara"

This country songstress from Hamilton, Alabama earned turns from both John and Blake, but went with the Team that matched her brand when she picked Blake.

Marybeth Byrd performs "Angel from Montgomery"

The Amorel, Arkansas wowed all four coaches causing a stir when Blake was blocked from letting her pick his team. In the end Kelly's block of Blake didn't matter much since Marybeth chose John Legend.

Kiara Brown sings "Free Fallin'"

The Las Vegas, Nevada performer earned spins from both Gwen and Blake for her touching tribute to the Las Vegas shooting victims, but ultimately went with Team Gwen.

Melinda Rodriguez performs "What a Wonderful World"

This Miami, Florida dweller wowed Kelly and Gwen with her rendition of the popular song and Rodriguez decided to go with Team Kelly in the end.

Night 4

Preston C. Howell sings "Dream a Little Dream of Me"

James Violet performs "Sweet Creature"

Jordan Chase performs "Makin' Me Look Good Again"

Injoy Fountain takes on "7 Rings"

Dane & Stephanie sing "Angela"

