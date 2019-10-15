'The Little Mermaid Live' Reveals Which Parts Will Be Live (VIDEO)

The Little Mermaid Live is "part animated film, part live spectacle, 100% Disney magic."

In ABC's latest look into the latest live television event, the cast reveals what makes it "a unique experience." The 12-song spectacle will include aerialists, choreography, and puppets.

According to Queen Latifah, the original movie itself will play as musical numbers bring the live aspect of the show. "You'll see the characters pop out and come to life," John Stamos explains. This behind-the-scenes preview offers a side-by-side look at what they mean, as also seen in the photo above.

Watch the video below to see the cast in the studio and rehearsing for the event.

The Little Mermaid Live is honoring the classic's 30th anniversary with "a never-before-seen hybrid format that will take viewers on a magical adventure under the sea as live musical performances by a star-studded cast are interwoven into the broadcast of the original feature film."

The Little Mermaid Live, Tuesday, November 5, 8/7c, ABC