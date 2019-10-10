'The Little Mermaid Live' Casts 'Glee' Star Amber Riley in Key Role

The cast for The Wonderful World of Disney Presents The Little Mermaid Live! is expanding as the November 5 event nears.

Amber Riley has signed on as emcee of the event which will see her present the Daughters of Triton with a special performance for King Triton and his subjects.

The singer and actress best known for her role as Mercedes Jones in Fox's Ryan Murphy hit Glee will return to the stage for the exciting musical extravaganza. She joins a long lineup of stars previously cast in the live show, including Auli'i Cravalho, John Stamos, Queen Latifah and Graham Phillips.

Riley's other credits include roles in Tyler Perry's recent film Nobody's Fool alongside Tiffany Haddish, Tika Sumpter, Omari Hardwick and Whoopi Goldberg.

In 2016, the singer and actress made her West End debut as Effie White in a revival production of the beloved musical Dreamgirls. Riley received a Laurence Olivier Award for Best Actress in a Musical for that performance.

In 2013, she competed in Season 17 of Dancing with the Stars in which she performed alongside partner, Derek Hough. These are just a few of her notable works. Don't miss her return to TV when The Little Mermaid Live! airs this November.

The Wonderful World of Disney Presents The Little Mermaid Live!, Tuesday, November 5, Live 8/7c, ABC