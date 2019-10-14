'Dancing With the Stars' Episode 5: Disney Night Brings Highest Score of the Season (RECAP)

It's Disney night on Dancing With the Stars and the nine remaining contestants headed to Disneyland to celebrate the special occasion.

The competition certainly heated up with impressive performances inspired by Disney classics like Cinderella, Beauty & The Beast, and The Lion King.

Get your Mickey ears ready and read on for all of the highlights from Episode 5, including judges' comments, scores, and who went home tonight.

Sailor Brinkley-Cook's dance

Dancing the Viennese Waltz to "A Dream Is a Wish Your Heart Makes" from Cinderella, the model and her pro partner Val Chmerkovskiy put on a magical performance, complete with a glass slipper.

"You were truly in character. You were like watching a beautiful flower blossom into its fullest self," Carrie Ann Inaba said. "Tonight, the magic of Disney is certainly at work."

After the dance, Sailor expressed that she related to the character of Cinderella in how she had to grow into her role on DWTS. "It was about her owning her strength and I feel like the competition has done that for me," she said.

The judges gave the impressive duo 8s across the board, totaling 24 out of 30.

Karamo's dance

The Queer Eye star paid tribute to The Lion King with his Samba to "I Just Can't Wait to Be King" — but the judges had several critiques for the performance.

Bruno Tonioli and Carrie Ann critiqued the star for his lack of "elasticity" in his moves, while Len Goodman pointed out some missteps made throughout the choreography.

Karamo, who got choked up after his performance, earned 7s across the board, totaling 21 out of 30.

Kate Flannery's dance

The Office star channeled Mary Poppins with the first Jazz routine of the season to "Spoonful of Sugar" along with partner Pasha Pashkov — and the medicine certainly went down right.

Carrie Ann was specifically impressed with how in sync the couple was, while Len praised the couple for incorporating different styles of dances like Polka, Charleston, and Quickstep "all wrapped up in a sweet and delicious routine."

The actress earned 8s across the board, totaling 24 out of 30.

Sean Spicer's dance

The former White House Press Secretary honored Toy Story with his Quickstep to "You've Got a Friend In Me" with pro partner Lindsay Arnold.

Len called it a "proper dance," adding that he was paying close attention to the specific footwork and was pleased that Sean was able to keep up.

"That was your best dance. You are meant to do the Quickstep," Carrie Ann said. "You really are dancing, Sean."

Sean earned his first 7 of the season — which is a (quick) step in the right direction (see what I did there?). Two 6s and a 7 was his final score, totaling 19 out of 30.

Ally Brooke's dance

The popstar danced a beautiful Contemporary number to "Beauty & The Beast" with her pro partner Sasha Farber and completely blew away the judges.

"One a half minutes of absolute happiness," Bruno said. "You're such an honest performer." Len agreed with Bruno's sentiment, adding it was "smooth like butter on a hot muffin."

After the outstanding performance, Ally pulled in the highest scores of the season — three 9s across the board, totaling 27 out of 30.

Lauren Alaina's dance

The country star and her pro partner Gleb Savchenko paid tribute to The Little Mermaid with their Samba performance to "Under the Sea". This performance was extra special for Lauren, who has always loved Ariel's character and even performed "Part of Your World" in a talent show as a little girl.

Lauren had her work cut out for her, as Carrie Ann admitted that the Samba is by far the hardest dance of the night. Still, she pulled through, as the judge said it was a "wonderful" performance.

Though Len felt the performance was a little too busy, overall he was pleased with the dance.

Two 8s and a 7 was the final score for Lauren and Gleb, totaling 23 out of 30.

Kel Mitchell's dance

Changing things up a bit, Kel paid tribute to High School Musical with his Jazz routine to "All In This Together" and the performance looked like it was pulled straight out of the iconic Zac Efron movie.

The judges were equally impressed with the All That actor, telling him that he's going "straight to the head of the class."

Kel earned two 9s and an 8, totaling 26 out of 30.

Hannah Brown's dance

The former Bachelorette danced the Foxtrot to "A Whole New World" from Aladdin with her pro partner Alan Bersten and left the judges in awe.

"That was stunning. You took my breath away. It was just a stunning showcase of an amazing dance," Carrie Ann said.

Len was also impressed with the dance, but didn't appear to be a fan of Alan's choreography, and it reflected in the score he gave.

Though Carrie Ann and Bruno each gave Hannah a 9, Len offered a 7, bringing her total to 25 out of 30.

James Van Der Beek's dance

The Dawson's Creek star channeled his inner Jack Sparrow from Pirates of the Caribbean for his Paso Doble with pro dancer Emma Slater. The performance was powerful and full of character, which the judges definitely appreciated.

"That was insane. The drama, the dynamics, the energy exchanged between the two of you," Carrie Ann said. "This was your dance."

"It was a really great routine and it was well done," Len added.

Overall, the couple earned two 9s and an 8, totaling 26 out of 30.

Who went home tonight on Dancing With the Stars?

Uhhh... gotcha? There was no elimination tonight for reasons unknown. The scores from tonight will be carried over into next week's episode.

Dancing With the Stars, Mondays, 8/7c, ABC