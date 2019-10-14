'The Marvelous Mr. Maisel' Season 3 Trailer: A 'Gilmore Girls' Star, Comedy Tour & More (VIDEO)

Midge (Rachel Brosnahan) and Susie (Alex Borstein) are hitting the road in Season 3 of Amazon Prime Video's beloved series The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.

The comedy mavens continue their quest for stardom by joining Shy Baldwin's (Leroy McClain) tour. Along the way, they'll meet some new faces including guest star and This Is Us favorite Sterling K. Brown, as well as former Gilmore Girls star Liza Weil, who makes a brief appearance in the latest trailer released by the streamer.

In the third season, Weil will reunite with Amy Sherman-Palladino and Daniel Palladino, who also helmed Gilmore Girls. While Midge tries to break through as a comic, Joel (Michael Zegen) will struggle to hold down the fort in New York.

Meanwhile, Abe (Tony Shalhoub) and Rose (Marin Hinkle) will go on their own respective journeys. According to star Caroline Aaron (who plays Zegen's character's mother Shirley Maisel), the this set of episodes has already wrapped. "We finished Season 3," she told us during Amazon's premiere event for their other upcoming title, Modern Love.

She couldn't say too much about what viewers can expect but did say, "They have outdone themselves from Season 2. Midge is on the road, she's going to leave our world and be in the world," Aaron added.

"It's this collision of any person venturing forth and the collision between their families wanting to keep them close," Aaron elaborated. "You're going to love that."

In the trailer which can be viewed below, Cabaret's "Perfectly Marvelous" can be heard, sung by former Palladino collaborator and Younger star Sutton Foster. Don't miss the exciting and colorful ride when Maisel returns in December!

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Season 3 Premiere, Friday, December 6, Amazon Prime Video