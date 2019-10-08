'The Flash' Season 6 Preview: What Leads to 'Crisis'? Will Iris Meet Lois Lane?

The Flash may be returning for Season 6, but executive producer Eric Wallace says his and his team’s goal is to make the superhero series that stars Grant Gustin in the title role as exciting as it was in its first year.

TV Insider sat down to speak with Wallace about the upcoming season; the first part will lead into the upcoming Crisis storyline and then new stories take place in the second half of the season. “It gives the season a fresh energy that I hope is a reward to people who’ve watched for the first five,” Wallace says.

Read on to get the scoop!

How do Barry (Grant Gustin) and Iris (Candace Cameron) grapple with what the Monitor (LaMonica Garrett) says about Barry’s fate?

Eric Wallace: I can’t speak for the other shows, but Crisis turned out to be the best thing that happened for The Flash. It’s created an immediacy to thinks. We know December 10, 2019 the Flash will die. As a married couple, Barry and Iris can count the number of days [they have left]. It turns the dial up. What can we do? Should we fight this? These are all the things we’re grappling with over the next seven episodes. The relationship is strained, but it will also bring them closer together.

In Season 3, there was a similar situation in which Iris was fated to die. How do they handle things knowing this time it’s Barry?

That exact question is asked and answered in [our second episode]. In the writers’ room, we had a lengthy discussion about that. Now, it’s the other side of the coin. We know how they reacted with Iris. How will they react with Barry? I can tell you it’s different. Each episode this season is all about do I accept death or do I fight it?

Hartley Sawyer (Ralph Dibny/the Elongated Man) is – and I mean this in the best way possible – a character actor “trapped” in a leading man’s body.

Yes.

When will we meet Sue Dearborn and could you ever see Ralph and Sue spun off into their own series?

I’ll answer the second question first – yes, without question. We’re writing the episode now where Sue first appears and we’re having a blast because Sue’s such a delight. There’s two answers to the first question. We’ve already said Sue will appear in the back half of this season. [But] when I say there’s two answers to that question, sometimes what you see isn’t what you see. Is that opaque enough?

Is Barry aware that Oliver Queen (Stephen Amell) is also working for the Monitor right now?

No, and boy I wonder what will happen when they both find out? I can’t tell you when it happens, but I will tell you that that is a moment and it is coming. Let’s just say people might get pissed off a little bit.

How do you balance the first part of this season of The Flash while setting up Crisis?

Crisis is about grief, death and the end of all worlds…you have a villain who’s facing the end of his own world. Does that mean he could live past Crisis? That’s the real question. When all the show runners sat down to talk about Crisis…all this synergy started to happen. It was like this domino situation. There’s a lot of cross collateralization. It may not seem like it at first, but it all comes together in our Crisis event. Anyone watching all of them will [understand].

Cisco’s (Carlos Valdes) relationships haven’t always been served well on the show. Will it this time?

Yes. In fact, we love Kamilla [Hwang, played by Victoria Park]. That’s why we skipped ahead four months [from the end of last season]. We wanted to rip the Band-Aid off because she’s already in the family. She knows Barry’s the Flash. She knows Cisco’s been Vibe. They’re doing just fine and they have a healthy relationship on the show that goes through other things like cases of the week. [They’re going to ask] ‘Can you be happy being human? Can you be happy not being a meta and not saving the world every week?’ That’s a big thing that Cisco will be struggling with all season long.

Can you talk about making the science both complex and digestible at the same time?

I’m a science nut. I used to write a comic for DC called Mister Terrific and a TV show called Eureka. I got in the habit of reading Scientific America and googling websites. I like to use the Stephen King rules of writing. You come up with the crazy idea and then find the facts to support it. That’s what we [do]. We’ll write the science in the script very complicated and do what we call a simplicity pass. And then we ask how much do we really need to explain because it’s a science fantasy/fiction show? We don’t have 800 pages. We have 42 minutes. It’s a balancing act but I like to put in as much real science into the stories as possible because there might be young people watching this who want to become scientists.

Which version of John Wesley Shipp will be in Episode 2?

It’ll be Jay Garrick. If you put two and two together, you have the plot of our second episode this season. How do [Barry and Iris] react to what’s been given them? You go to a scientist. There’s your plot. This season is a little bit more serialized. A lot of our episodes are going to pick up one second later from where the previous one leaves off. I want viewers to feel that immediacy that they feel with a streaming show. The CW and Warner Bros. have supported this. They said go for it!

Is a pregnancy story for Iris bubbling?

Not this season, but it doesn’t mean a huge hint to Nora (Jessica Parker Kennedy) isn’t coming. In fact, there are two. One may be a deliberate misdirect because I love mysteries, but it’s real. Comic book fans will watch Episode 2 and say, "I know what that means!"

In the comics, it was eventually revealed that Iris was born in the 30th century and sent back to modern time where she was adopted. Is that something that could be adapted to the TV series?

Yes.

Can you elaborate?

[Smiling] No. But I’m telling you yes.

The TV shows can deviate from the great stories from the Bronze Age of comics, but they always seem to circle back to them in a way, too. What’s the approach on that?

As a bronze-age reader myself, I know and love which storyline you’re talking about. Yes, the comics are so rich with wonderful ideas and themes. That’s what we want to honor every week and draw from, but what we ultimately have to do is tell modern contemporary grounded stories. I go to the board in the writers’ room and say, ‘This is what’s supposed to happen. Throw it out. Forget about it.’ And then I ask, ‘What cool thing do you want to see?’ And that’s where we start. That’s where everything should start. [Writers will say], ‘I just want to see that because it’s insane’ or ‘When I read my bronze age comic book blank happened.’ Then, I’ll sit back and go, well, we need Iris emotionally to get to this place and this piece of Bronze Age data supports that. That’s why, hopefully, it feels seamless and rewards the Bronze and Silver Age [readers] and even modern [ones]. I want new readers to connect to our shows – not just their dads.

Years after the Flash and Supergirl died in the comic book Crisis on Infinite Earths, they were brought back. What does that say about those characters? I was at that age when Crisis came out, the perfect age. It blew my mind that so many characters who were so beloved died – Supergirl, Flash, others. Then, they were rebooted. When we were approaching Crisis, we thought we can’t kill all our number ones, [but] we can kill a couple and we do. You have to find that balance. What I mean is you have to tap into the feelings that the readers of 1985 were feeling. When reading that story, there was a tectonic shift. When you watch the Crisis crossover, you’re going to feel the same.

Keiynan Lonsdale (Wally West, aka Kid Flash) has said at a convention he’d come back for Season 6. Any updates on that?

I have to call him because I think we’re going to start breaking his episode. I dread getting the phone call him saying he’s busy. I support so much his music career and his other artistic endeavors. If all goes well, we should be breaking his story in the next couple of weeks. I am trying my best to get Kid Flash in for a couple where he will meet a classic villain from the classic comic book days. Maybe he’ll save the Flash’s behind which is what I want to see because maybe he’s not a kid anymore?

What is it like writing Killer Frost (Danielle Panabaker) this season now that she’s more able to live a life?

It’s been a pure delight writing Killer Frost this season. She’s much more in the forefront than Caitlin is. [It’s like she’s] a teenager who finally got the key to the car but she doesn’t know how to drive. Everything is new through her eyes. She’ll make some mistakes which will lead to more tears, but at the end she’ll grow into something that didn’t exist. Maybe she’ll lose the ‘Killer’ and just keep the ‘Frost’? I talked to Danielle and she’s having blast.

Can you talk about the new "Wells" character (played by Tom Cavanagh)?

The one [Tom’s playing] this season is my favorite since Harrison Wells, the Reverse Flash of Season 1. He’s so cool. He’s what Tom said at Comic Con – he’s an international man of mystery. This will be a completely unexpected side of him. He has a secret that will be leaked out slowly and will later literally mess with his mind. I know Tom’s excited about this. He looks good in what I’ll call his new costume.

Will Iris meet Lois Lane (Bitsie Tulloch)?

I’m not going to answer that, but I think you know the answer. [Laughs] I’m not saying a word!

Can you talk about trying Iris more into her role as a journalist? Candace said once that fans want to see Iris as a journalist.

People who want that will be ridiculously happy this season. Before I got here, I kept asking why isn’t Iris a journalist? Does she work out of her house? Where’s her staff? If we know she becomes a Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist, we need to start planting those seeds now. Why waste time? Let’s just get to it! [Iris’ team] -- Team Citizen -- will be getting into trouble. Now, we have a new way of bringing in meta storylines. It doesn’t always have to be a bank robber. [Iris getting more into journalism has] been a blessing from the story gods.

Another new story device to bring in cases will be seen in Episode 2. It’s based in character. One of the characters goes through a life change. That’s part of the fun. Also, just because the show’s called The Flash, it doesn’t mean another main character can’t take center stage for an entire episode. Look for that. Because it’s happening!

The Flash, Season 6 Premiere, Tuesday, October 8 at 8/7c, The CW