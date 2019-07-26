'The Flash' Cast on WestAllen Losing Nora, the New Wells & More in Season 6 (VIDEO)

Team Flash is going to have a lot to deal with in Season 6, both in their personal lives and with the new villain they'll be facing: Bloodwork (Sendhil Ramamurthy).

Stars Grant Gustin, Tom Cavanagh, Candice Patton, Danielle Panabaker, Carlos Valdes, and Hartley Sawyer and showrunner Eric Wallace stopped by TV Insider's suite at San Diego Comic-Con 2019, sponsored by Tate's Bake Shop, to chat with our Damian Holbrook and tease what to expect when The Flash returns this fall.

At the end of Season 5, Barry and Iris lost their daughter, and they may not be dealing with that in the best way. "Barry's trying to remain optimistic and just keep moving forward, but it's obviously weighed pretty heavy on the both of us," Gustin said.

"We see very early in Episode 1 both of them trying to move past it, maybe not deal with it in the way that they should," Patton added.

On a more light-hearted note, a new season means a new Wells, and Cavanagh teased that this one "lives a life of intrigue and sensuality."

Watch the video above to find out which character has romance in his future (and why now's the right time), news about Killer Frost's new costume, and more about Season 6, including what to expect from the new, "chilling" villain.

The Flash, Season 6 Premiere, Tuesday, October 8, 8/7c, The CW