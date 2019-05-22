'The Flash': Hartley Sawyer on Ralph's Character Development & Meeting Sue (VIDEO)

"You're not really a superhero 'til you die and come back to life," The Flash's Hartley Sawyer points out when reflecting on Ralph Dibny's fate in Season 4.

But the good news is he was brought back and he survived Season 5. Sawyer sat down with TV Insider to talk about how much his character has grown since we met him, those meta powers before special effects, and a very special woman who will be entering Ralph's life.

"The way that he's been this season is kind of how we saw him when I first got the job," Sawyer said. And after what he called "a really great arc," Ralph "still feels like Ralph but a lot more mature."

As for those who noticed the Dearbon file Ralph was looking at in the Season 5 finale, Sawyer confirmed its importance and what that means for his character's love life. (If you've read the comics, you know what to expect.)

Watch the video above to see what Sawyer had to say about his character, Ralph's dynamic with Caitlin (Danielle Panabaker), his Elongated Man suits, and dogs.

The Flash, Season 6, Fall 2019, The CW

— Reporting by Damian Holbrook