British Police Drama 'Unforgotten' Is Still Unforgettable in Season 3

It's entirely fitting that this British police drama is named Unforgotten because I cannot get it out of my head. It's like Law & Order: SVU with spots of tea instead of Ice T. Or for the true Anglophiles out there, a less harrowing Broadchurch.

Centered on London detectives Cassie Stuart and Sunny Khan (Nicola Walker and Sanjeev Bhaskar), the PBS Masterpiece Mystery! import follows the dedicated partners as they take on one cold-case homicide per season.

Unlike most U.S. procedurals, though, the episodes spend just as much time on crime-solving as on those most impacted by the murder investigation: potential suspects, grieving family members, even the detectives' loved ones.

The result is a thoughtful and compassionate atmosphere where you often wind up caring more about the killer's motives than the actual capture. It's also super British, so there's a wildly diverse group of characters and cultures represented, as well as enough footage of London and its surroundings to feel a little posh yourself.

Coming soon to Prime Video, the gripping third season of Unforgotten (the first two are available now and a fourth is on its way in the U.K.) looks into the years-old death of a teenager who disappeared while on a holiday. I can't recommend it enough — nor apparently can Rotten Tomatoes, where Unforgotten's 91 percent favorable rating is in itself pretty damn memorable.

Unforgotten, Season 3, Streaming Friday, October 25, Amazon Prime Video