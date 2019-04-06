Cold-Case PBS Drama 'Unforgotten' Investigates Emotionally Charged Murder of a Young Girl

The third season of PBS' critically acclaimed British crime drama Unforgotten begins Sunday, April 7, on Masterpiece Mystery!

Nicola Walker stars as DCI Cassie Stuart and Sanjeev Bhaskar as her partner in crime-solving, DS Sunny Khan. They solve compelling cold-case murders and disappearances, and each season looks at the slow unraveling of a historical crime.

As Season 3 begins, human remains are found by a motorway near London, and Cassie and Sunny are called to the scene. Dogged work leads the team to Hayley Reid, a 16-year-old girl who went missing on the eve of the millennium.

The police’s failure to find out what happened to Hayley wrecked her family’s life. Cassie’s compassion makes her determined to correct the mistakes made by the original investigating team, whatever the cost to herself.

A close-knit group of old-school friends hold the key to what happened. They are Doctor Tim Finch, television host James Hollis, failing salesman Pete Carr, and artist Chris Lowe.

As the four suspects find themselves under the spotlight, their tight bond is put to the test. They all have secrets in their past – events that have pulled their lives apart. None of them are quite who they first seem to be, but is one of them capable of murder?

On the Sunday, April 14, episode, the search for what happened to Hayley begins as the team travels down to Middenham to meet her family.

On the Sunday, April 21, episode, Cassie and Sunny begin interviewing the four male occupants of the holiday home over the millennium, who all have fairly consistent accounts of the time spent in there. The rest of the Bishop Street Station team look at the timelines and leads from the original investigation.

On the Sunday, April 28, episode, Cassie and Sunny suspect that the men all colluded in lying about their version of events for that evening, but why? The press begin to circle as they find out that James has been questioned in connection to the Hayley Reid case.

Unforgotten, Season Premiere Sunday, April 7, 10/9, PBS (Check your local listings)