Bernard Hill Dies: ‘Titanic’ & ‘Lord of the Rings’ Star Was 79

Bernard Hill, a British actor known for his commanding roles in Titanic and the Lord of the Rings films, has died. He was 79.

Hill’s agent confirmed that the actor died early on Sunday morning, according to BBC News. No cause of death has been reported.

The Manchester native broke out on the screen in the BBC’s 1982 drama series Boys from the Blackstuff, in which he played the troubled job-seeker Yosser Hughes.

More recently, Hill made a memorable turn in the BBC’s 2015 production Wolf Hall, playing the Duke of Norfolk in the historical drama series based on Hilary Mantel’s book about Henry VIII’s court.

On the big screen, Hill portrayed Edward J. Smith, the ill-fated captain, in the 1997 Best Picture winner Titanic.

Five years later, he starred in another blockbuster, playing Théoden, King of Rohan, in 2002’s The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers, a role he reprised in 2003’s Oscar-winning The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King.

As a star of Titanic and The Return of the King, Hill is the only actor to have played a significant role in two films that each landed 11 Academy Awards.

Hill’s death came hours before the premiere of the second season the BBC drama The Responder, in which the actor had a supporting role.

His other credits include the TV series I, Claudius, The Grid, Sunshine, From There to Here, Hope and Wire, and Unforgotten, and the films Gandhi, True Crime, A Midsummer Night’s Dream, The Scorpion King, Wimbledon, Valkyrie, and Golden Years.

“Bernard Hill blazed a trail across the screen, and his long-lasting career filled with iconic and remarkable roles is a testament to his incredible talent,” Lindsay Salt, director of BBC Drama, said in a statement. “From Boys from the Blackstuff, to Wolf Hall, The Responder, and many more, we feel truly honoured to have worked with Bernard at the BBC. Our thoughts are with his loved ones at this sad time.”

Hill is survived by his wife, Marianna Hill, and their son, Gabriel, according to Deadline.