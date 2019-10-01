'Schitt's Creek' Pop-Up Coming to New York & Los Angeles

There's nothing "ew" about Pop TV's newly announced Schitt's Creek pop-up event, "Visit Schitt's Creek."

This holiday season, fans of the cult comedy can experience the beloved show in an interactive setting which includes recreated sets, photo experiences, giveaways and more. Located in New York City and Los Angeles, the immersive pop-up will allow for a once-in-a-lifetime-experience.

The free ticketed event is limited but includes recreations of Cafe Tropical, the Rosebud Motel, Rose Apothecary, and more. More information about the event including dates, ticketing and location will be available soon at www.visitschittscreek.com.

"We are constantly asked by fans if Schitt's Creek is a real place they can visit, and it is beyond exciting to finally be able to say 'Yes!'" said Brad Schwartz, President, Pop TV. "It is the perfect way to kick off our final season and say one big final thank you to the best fans in the world that have made all this possible."

The Emmy-nominated comedy will return for its sixth and final season on Tuesday, January 7, 2020. The last chapter will include 14 new episodes for viewers to relish.

The series debuted back in 2015 and stars co-creators Eugene Levy and Daniel Levy alongside Catherine O'Hara, Annie Murphy, Chris Elliott, Emily Hampshire, Jennifer Robertson, Noah Reid, Dustin Milligan, Sarah Levy and Karen Robinson.

Don't miss "Visit Schitt's Creek" when the pop-up hits New York City and Los Angeles this holiday season.

Schitt's Creek, Season 6 Premiere, January 7, 2020, Pop TV