'Wynonna Earp' Launches Kickstarter for Season 3 Blu-Ray

Earpers, if you're hoping to add Season 3 of Wynonna Earp to your collection, there's a Kickstarter campaign that also offers super fan experience opportunities.

On Monday, IDW Entertainment announced the campaign for a Season 3 Blu-ray of the series based on the IDW comic. Fans can pre-purchase the set, and depending on how much they pledge, can also receive rewards including Wynonna merchandise, props or pieces of wardrobe, signed scripts, and set tours.

Bonuses such as your name on screen in the background of Season 4 and watching interviews during production are already sold out. Backers can also unlock achievements based on things like social media goals.

Seventy percent of all contributions will go toward the mastering, printing, and production of the Blu-rays themselves, 20 percent toward additional backer rewards and the logistics of getting them to a fulfillment center, and the remaining 10 percent goes to the standard safety for a project, such as unexpected tariffs.

"This campaign is all about getting Earpers to keep fighting," Allison Baker, Director of Social Marketing & Franchise Content, IDWE, said in a statement. "We're making additions to the campaign based on all sorts of activities for fans to get involved with, regardless of how much money they contribute."

The two-disc Blu-ray set features all 12 episodes of Season 3, bonus material and never-before-seen footage, and it plays worldwide. It's available with Kickstarter exclusive cover art or a limited edition steel-box.

In July, IDW announced that the series was greenlit to begin production on Season 4. It is set to start early next year and debut in Summer 2020 on Syfy in the US and Space and Crave in Canada.

