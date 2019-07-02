'Wynonna Earp' Season 4 to Begin Production — Find Out When It'll Return

Earpers, it's time to celebrate!

IDW Entertainment, SEVEN24Films, Space, and Syfy announced Tuesday that Wynonna Earp, based on the IDW comic by Beau Smith, has been greenlit to begin production on Season 4. With production set to start later this year, the fourth season should be premiering in Summer 2020 on Syfy in the US and Space in Canada. Cineflix Studios has boarded to co-produce with Cineflix Rights handling international sales for all four seasons.

"We are absolutely thrilled that we get to make more Wynonna Earp and are grateful to our networks and partners for working hard to ensure we can," showrunner and executive producer Emily Andras said in a statement. "This is an enormous testament to our passionate and fierce fans, the Earpers, who remind us every day how to fight like hell for the things you love with wit, ferocity, and kindness."

The show is one the fans fought for when its future was uncertain, using the hashtag #FightforWynonna.

"Wynonna Earp — the series, the comics, the characters, the story, and the fans are all deeply important to IDW so we are thrilled to be able to continue to tell the Wynonna story," IDW Entertainment President Lydia Antonini said. "From the very beginning, the fans have embraced the series and have transformed their passion into an inclusive community built upon empathy and support, as well as whiskey and donuts. We are grateful to have partners who were able to help us bring it back for a fourth season so that we can continue to serve the dedicated Earpers, and entertain fans everywhere.”

The series, which was renewed for Season 4 at 2018's San Diego Comic-Con and won the 2018 People's Choice Award for Favorite Sci-Fi/Fantasy Show, follows the life of the great, great granddaughter, Wynonna (Melanie Scrofano), of famous lawman Wyatt Earp. It also stars Tim Rozon, Dominique Provost-Chalkley, and Katherine Barrell.

Wynonna Earp, Season 4, Summer 2020, Syfy