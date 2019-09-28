Animation Domination Sneak Peek: 'Family Guy,' 'Bless the Harts' & 'Simpsons' Premieres (VIDEO)

Fox's Animation Domination is returning Sunday, September 29 with fan favorites and fresh new faces in its lineup. Family Guy, The Simpsons, Bob's Burgers and newbie Bless the Harts are all set to debut their seasons on the same night.

Whether you've been a die-hard viewer of Family Guy or The Simpsons since the beginning or are heading into Animation Domination for the first time, there's a show for you.

Below, we have three exclusive clips from the evening's lineup. Get a sneak peek at the latest installments sure to have you cracking up this Sunday.

The Simpsons

Celebrating their 30th season, The Simpsons are bringing fans some comical moments between Homer and Bart in the sneak peek clip above. When Bart messes up Homer's set-up in the garage, one very messy fight ensues.

The Simpsons, Season 30 Premiere, Sunday, September 29, 8/7c, Fox

Bless the Harts

Meet Jenny (Kristen Wiig) and her mother Betty (voiced by Maya Rudolph) as they take a peek into their future fortune with Betty's secret investment — Hug N' Bugs. At first, Jenny sounds outraged before praising her mother for collecting the '90s novelty item. Join them as they view the commercial describing the unique toys inspired by current events of the day.

Bless the Harts, Series Premiere, Sunday September 29, 8:30/7:30c, Fox

Family Guy

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

It wouldn't be a sneak peek without the entire Griffin gang in our exclusive Family Guy clip. See them as they take to the high seas on a shipping adventure that's immediately dampened when Peter learns some sad news about Bob Welch.

Family Guy, Season 18 Premiere, Sunday, September 29, 9:30/8:30c, Fox

'Bob's Burgers' Take Flight for Season 10 (PHOTO) Celebrate the new season with new gallery art for the hit Fox animated comedy.

Also, be sure to check out this preview from Fox and catch up with the Belchers in this segment from the upcoming season of Bob's Burgers.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Bobs Burgers, Season 10 Premiere, Sunday, September 29, 9/8c, Fox