'Bob's Burgers' Take Flight for Season 10 (PHOTO)

Celebrate the 10th season of Bob's Burgers with ... flying hamburgers?

TV Insider has an exclusive first look at the new gallery art for the new season of the hit Fox animated comedy (below).

Join Uncle Teddy (Larry Murphy) and the Belchers, and take a look at the photo. However, you might want some fast food after.

The series returns on Sunday, September 29 in a new time slot (9/8c) and a premiere featuring two special guest-voices, Megan Mullally (Will & Grace) as Gayle and Jillian Bell (Bless the Harts) as Nat. Mullally has voiced four characters on the show (and this will be her 17th appearance), while the premiere is Bell's third episode (and second as Nat).

In "The Ring (But Not Scary)," Bob's (H. Jon Benjamin) plan to surprise Linda (John Roberts) for their anniversary gets tricky when the kids become involved.

Bob's Burgers, Season 10 Premiere, Sunday, September 29, 9/8c, Fox