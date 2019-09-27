The Panic Is Rising in 'The Walking Dead' Season 10 Teaser (VIDEO)

It would appear that silencing the Whisperers isn't going to be very easy for the survivors of AMC's The Walking Dead.

In this exclusive teaser for the upcoming Season 10, the paranoia surrounding the survivors is rising — and for what looks like a good reason, too. At the start of the clip, Aaron (Ross Marquand) lifts what appears to be an entire full-bodied skin off of the ground. Not only is it the grossest thing ever, but it's also pretty darn terrifying considering what the walker-wearing Whisperers might have been planning to do with it.

The big question is, which side of the border did the group make this discovery on? Could they have crossed over into the cult-like Whisperers territory again, willing to face the wrath of their leader Alpha (Samantha Morton)? Let's just say, things are not looking good for our heroes.

"We do not need to start a panic," a level-headed Michonne (Danai Gurira) says in the clip. "We have to keep our cool, or they win." She's definitely not wrong. Half of the Whisperers' power at the moment seems to be derived from the pure panic incited amongst the survivors, leading them to commit acts of vandalism by spraypainting "Silence the Whisperers" across the safe areas.

Of course, they're paranoid for a good reason. It doesn't help that Alpha went incognito throughout their community and cherry-picked a group of people to slaughter last season, at least. Either way, we can't wait to see what new terrors her and her followers bring in Season 10.

Check out the full 30-second teaser ahead of next week's season premiere above.

The Walking Dead, Season 10 Premiere, Sunday, October 6, 9/8c, AMC