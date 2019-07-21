'The Walking Dead' Cast on Plenty of Twists, Grief & More in Season 10 (VIDEO)

What's San Diego Comic-Con without The Walking Dead? The AMC series celebrates its 10th season on air this fall and the cast was on hand for the occasion.

During the stars' time at Comic-Con, they made their way to the TV Insider studio to break down Season 10 with Emily Aslanian. Melissa McBride, Avi Nash, Cooper Andrews, Norman Reedus, Nadia Hilker, Cailey Fleming, Eleanor Mastuura, Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Ryan Hurst all piled in to tease what's next for the series.

Despite the impending exit of longtime star Danai Gurira, this team continues to look forward to the future as they opened up about where each of their characters' stories pick up at the premiere. They also hint at their favorite surprising moments, referencing some scenes from the trailer that was released during SDCC.

When asked to share which shocking storyline they're most looking forward to, Andrews teased, "a beach adventure." That adventure then leads young Fleming to chime in. "That was so much fun!" she said enthusiastically.

As for what's in store for original series stars Daryl (Reedus) and Carol (McBride), McBride said her character is "floating... in a sea of grief." Reedus then reminded her that their characters are together. "I'm floating on the back of a bike with Daryl," she amended.

See what else they're teasing in the video interview above and stay tuned for more news about The Walking Dead's tenth season in the coming months.

The Walking Dead, Season 10 Premiere, Sunday, October 6, AMC