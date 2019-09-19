'Star Trek: Discovery,' 'Doom Patrol' & 'Star Wars Rebels' Stars Voice 'Superman: Red Son'

While the The CW's Arrowverse is lining up actors from all over the DC Universe for its upcoming Crisis on Infinite Earths crossover, Warner Bros. Animation is once again blessing their upcoming animated film with it's own star-studded roster. TV Insider has exclusively snagged the rundown of who's voicing of whom in 2020's Superman: Red Son, and it's loaded with names we love seeing on the company's always-impressive features.

The colorful, action-packed film is an adaptation of Mark Millar's 2003 famed Elseworlds tale, which posed the question, "What if Superman had been raised in the Soviet Union?" It also provided light inspiration for last season's Russian arc on Supergirl.

Leading the cast is Star Trek: Discovery's Jason Isaacs, who will pipe up as Kal-El himself after voicing three major DC Comics villains in past Warner Bros. Animation projects: Sinestro (Green Lantern: Emerald Knights), Lex Luthor (Justice League: Gods and Monsters), and Ra’s al Ghul (Batman: Under the Red Hood).

Joining him are American Housewife's Diedrich Bader as Lex Luthor, The Gifted and Angel alum Amy Acker as Lois Lane, Star Wars Rebels' Vanessa Marshall as Wonder Woman, and Doom Patrol's Phil Morris (who was also Smallville's Martian Manhunter) as James Olsen.

You'll also be hearing Oscar-winning songwriter and Goliath scene-stealer Paul Williams as Brainiac, along with Grimm's Sasha Roiz and Supergirl's Malefic, Phil LaMarr filling out the Green Lantern corps of Hal Jordan and John Stewart, respectively.

Frequent Batman voice actor Roger Craig Smith (Batman Ninja, Batman: Arkham Origins) works the cowl again, and fellow WBA vets Jim Meskimen (Constantine: City of Demons) and Travis Willingham (Batman: Bad Blood) are on board as John F. Kennedy and Superior Man.

And because Russia, William Salyers (Batman: Return of the Caped Crusaders) and Winter Ave Zoli (Boasch) will be n'yetting around as Joseph Stalin and Svetlana.

Superman: Red Son is directed by Sam Liu (Justice League vs. The Fatal Five, Reign of the Supermen) from a script by J.M. DeMatteis (Justice League Dark). It will be released on DVD/Blu-ray and digital download during the first quarter of 2020.