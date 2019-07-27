'Batman: Hush' Explores the Caped Crusader's Relationship With Catwoman

Is the Dark Knight capable of falling in love? That's one of the central questions in Batman: Hush, the latest DC Universe movie from Warner Bros. Animation.

Adapted by writer Ernie Altbacker and director Justin Copeland from a popular 2002–03 comic book arc, Hush introduces a mysterious new adversary who manipulates a rogues' gallery of Gotham City villains — including the Joker, Poison Ivy, Harley Quinn, Bane and Scarecrow — into tormenting Batman (and his alter ego, Bruce Wayne). Amid this chaos, the Caped Crusader settles into a romantic relationship with Catwoman, a steamy climax to a flirtation that has been simmering through most of Batman's 80-year history.

"Batman is being stalked, and the story is about what that does to him as a person," says exec producer James Tucker. "It's the catalyst that brings Batman and Catwoman closer together. That's something we haven't had in these movies, where we focus on them as a couple."

Jason O'Mara (The Man in the High Castle) returns as the voice of Batman, while Once Upon a Time alum Jennifer Morrison makes her debut as Catwoman (and her Selina Kyle alter ego). "The things she does are so subtle, but they made Catwoman a person, not just an icon or this image of seductiveness," Tucker says. "The whole movie hinges on the relationship, even in a way I wasn't expecting. You sense her damage, her vulnerability. You also sense her strength."

How DC Universe's 'Harley Quinn' Goes Back Into Her Criminal Roots No joke! Ms. Quinn is headlining her own DCU series. Here’s how she’s going to ratchet up the fun without Mr. J.

Whether their combustible union has staying power remains to be seen. "There is a portion of the audience who want Batman to be happy," Tucker says. "But you realize if he ever is happy, that could be the end of Batman."

Batman: Hush, Digital premiere July 20; on 4K/Blu-ray/DVD and DC Universe streaming service August 6

For more exclusive content from your favorite shows like Arrow, Supergirl, and more, pick up TV Guide Magazine’s Special Comic-Con Issue, on sale now. It's an all-access SUPERFAN guide with 88 pages of behind-the scenes photos, scoops, and interviews .