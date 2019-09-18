'Bachelor in Paradise's Katie Morton on Chris Bukowski Relationship: 'I Can't Promise We'll Last Forever'

Since getting engaged on that final day in Paradise, things haven't exactly been all roses for Katie Morton and Chris Bukowski. Katie came clean about the couple's various issues, saying she's feels "exhausted" and like her "tank is on empty" during their sit-down interview with Chris Harrison on Tuesday night.

The green eyed-beauty also admitted that she was disappointed while watching the season back, seeing as her now-fiancé struggled with his feelings for her. "The whole time at the beach, I loved him the whole time," she said. "The things he said and the things he did seemed so different."

But ultimately, despite their issues, the couple left agreeing to work on the problems in their relationship. And now, according to Instagram, it seems as though they're doing just that.

Katie took to her Instagram to share a photo of her and Chris holding hands in what appears to be a helicopter. "As you’ve seen. It’s been the furthest from easy. From the decision to take the leap onto the beach, navigating what was real and staying true to myself, and my world that spun out afterward. None of it has been a walk in the park," she wrote. But through this process, she's also learned a lot about herself and how to be a better partner.

"I’ve learned to be more direct, how to challenge myself and others, I’ve learned that I’m empathetic to a fault, that love languages are so important to understanding others, that self sabotage can be found in many forms, and BOY have I learned what patience looks like," she continued. "But most of all, I’ve learned that happiness isn’t something to look for in your partner. Your partner can make you laugh but your partner is not responsible for your happiness. Happiness is found within and sharing that with each other is what lights up a room!"

Though she realizes that fans may not understand why she'd be willing to give her relationship with Chris a chance after she sobbed during the reunion show over the heartache she's experienced, she's asking fans to "trust" her.

"I’m happy with me and we are finally happy with us," she added. "We have grown so much in our friendship and now in our relationship since that day. Like I said to both of our parents and I will say to you, I can’t promise you this relationship will be perfect (it won’t be/ it isn’t) and I can’t promise we will last forever. Honestly, some relationships don’t last after 20 years and some do, that’s life. But what I can promise you is that I take this seriously, won’t lose myself, I will always try my best, I will always keep it real, and we will have each other’s backs."

Chris responded to Katie's lengthy post with one sweet comment: "Love ya kid.. I’m going to keep that tank full," before sharing his own post. Alongside a photo of Katie being fed a slice of pizza, Chris wrote, "Love is tough. Love is beautiful. Most importantly love is patient. Sometimes you need a shock to the system to put a fire under your ass. What I felt then I feel even more now. I love you @katieemo and can’t wait to feed you pizza for the rest of our lives."

Fingers crossed for these two.

