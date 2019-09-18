Where Can You Stream 'Law & Order: SVU' & One Chicago? Dick Wolf Series Being Shopped

Could you soon be able to stream all of Dick Wolf's series in the same place?

That appears to be the goal, as the super-producer and executives at Comcast are looking to make a deal that would make potentially 72 seasons and 1,568 hours of his series available in one place, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

That would mean you could be able to watch Law & Order, Law & Order: SVU, Law & Order: Criminal Intent, Chicago Fire, Chicago P.D., Chicago Med, FBI, Cold Justice, and others whenever you want. This could also include a home for New York Undercover, which ABC didn't move forward with from pilot to series.

NBCUniversal's streaming service Peacock and HBO Max are among the streamers that could become the home for these shows. However, there may be a problem with bringing all of Wolf's series to one place, as THR's "sources compare a deal for both the Law & Order and Chicago libraries with a streamer's entire programming budget for the year." But the producer wants to keep his series together due to the fact that they're part of the same universe. (He's even planning a crossover between FBI and SVU or Chicago P.D.)

"We love Dick," NBCUniversal direct-to-consumer chairman Bonnie Hammer said. "Our company has had a great partnership with him for many years. He is definitely tied to the legacy of NBCU, and we'd love for him to be part of Peacock."

NBCUniversal announced the name of its upcoming streaming service, launch date, and library of content Tuesday. While we'll have to wait to see if Wolf's series end up there, those who subscribe will be able to watch dramas such as Covert Affairs, Downton Abbey, Friday Night Lights, House, and Parenthood.