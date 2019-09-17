'Battlestar Galactica' Reboot, New 'Saved By the Bell' & 'Punky Brewster' Set for NBCUniversal's Peacock

The trend of reboots and revivals continues.

NBCUniversal announced its new streaming service, Peacock, will feature new versions of some of your favorite series on Tuesday.

Along with its original dramas, fans of a sci-fi classic are in luck. Golden Globe winner and Emmy nominee Sam Esmail (Mr. Robot, Homecoming) is rebooting Battlestar Galactica.

On the comedy side, the streaming service will feature new Saved By the Bell and Punky Brewster. The new Saved By the Bell comes from Emmy Award winner Tracey Wigfield and feature original cast members including Elizabeth Berkley and Mario Lopez.

Soleil Moon Frye will be playing a grown-up version of her former character. As was previously announced, Punky is a single mother of three trying to get her life back on track when she meets a young girl who reminds her of who she used to be.

"Peacock will be the go-to place for both the timely and timeless," Bonnie Hammer, Chairman of Direct-to-Consumer and Digital Enterprises, said in a statement. With these familiar properties coming to the streaming service, that's certainly the case.

Peacock, Coming April 2020