ABC Announces 'The Bachelor' 2020! Your Season 24 Star Is...

After months of waiting to find out who will be the next Bachelor, we finally have our answer. Peter Weber, the second runner-up from Hannah Brown's season of The Bachelorette, will be handing out the roses starting January 2020.

Though franchise favorites like Mike Johnson, Tyler Cameron, and even Bachelor in Paradise star Derek Peth, were in the running for the coveted role, ABC ultimately went with the wholesome 28-year-old, who will be getting a brand new batch of women to date and hopefully fall in love with.

"It's still hitting me right now and I feel so grateful right now just to have this opportunity," the pilot says. "This is crazy. This is life-changing."

"I truly look forward to finding my girl," he continues. "I feel like the luckiest guy ever. I have all the faith in the world that this is going to work out for me."

But Peter's road to becoming The Bachelor didn't come easy — he had his heart broken by former Bachelorette Hannah Brown to get here. He credits the 24-year-old for always being unapologetically herself, and he hopes to be the same throughout his own journey.

"There's going to be ups and downs, I know that's coming," he says. "The possibility of making the wrong decision is out there but I'm going to follow my heart. As cliche as that sounds, I trust this. I can't believe this."

As for advice for his upcoming ladies who will be fighting for his heart? Be vulnerable. "If you're feeling it with me, if you're starting to fall, tell me. If you're pissed with me, I did something wrong, tell me. I promise if you do that, I will give it back 100 percent."