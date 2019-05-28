Will Mike Johnson Be the Next 'Bachelor' Star? Fans Get Behind Hannah's Contestant

Every once in a while, a Bachelorette contestant comes along that grabs Bachelor Nation's attention, and in Season 15, that contestant is Mike Johnson.

The 31-year-old portfolio manager from San Antonio, Texas has been capturing the hearts of viewers since the May 13 premiere. And while he remains a contender for Hannah Brown's heart on Bachelorette 2019, fans are already campaigning for him to be their next Bachelor star.

What Happened to Tyler G. on 'The Bachelorette'? Tyler G. mysteriously left the show during Episode 3, but it was never addressed why he made his exit.

As an Air Force veteran, Mike is a worldly man who has already been shown to have many great stories and plenty of conversation — both with Hannah and his fellow contestants. And fans know he's not afraid to show his sensitive side after the May 27 episode, when the contestant opened up about the miscarriage of his child with a former girlfriend.

The moment saw a few tears shed from both parties and as the episode progressed, Mike proved himself to be an honest and stand-up guy when he alerted Hannah to fellow contestant Cam's devious ways. His actions so far in the season have given viewers plenty to think about and enjoy, and if Hannah doesn't choose him as her future husband, they know where they want to see him next.

Yes, Bachelor in Paradise is a possibility for the handsome suitor, but it's not the coveted role of Bachelor on the original series. Plus, making Mike the Bachelor would etch the fan favorite into the show's history as the first person of color to hold the Bachelor lead role. So far, Rachel Lindsay has been the only person of color to be The Bachelorette star, back in Season 13.

From his social media presence to his background, Mike is certainly Bachelor material. See what fans are saying below, and let us know what you think in the comments below.

Me if ABC plays with my emotions and Mike is not announced as the next bachelor #mikeforbachelor #thebachelor #thebachelorette pic.twitter.com/tXVPXcCBeX — Bachelorette Rose (@RealityRose_) May 28, 2019

How to Follow 'Bachelorette' 2019 Contestants on Instagram (PHOTOS) Sure, we know the basics from their ABC bios, but what do we really know about them? A good place to start is social media.

Mike...

is handsome ✅

has an emotional backstory ✅

even looks good in red pants ✅#MikeForBachelor #TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/LvTc2I8L2N — Kristen Baldwin (@KristenGBaldwin) May 28, 2019

#TheBachelorette petition for mike to be the next bachelor pic.twitter.com/4zl8y0emhV — (@natgb3) May 28, 2019

Mike is a Bachelor contender I could get behind #TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/angM6JdYFk — Jenna (@beettthhhh7) May 28, 2019

The Bachelorette, Mondays, 8/7c, ABC