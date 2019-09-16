Mike? Peter? Derek? Here’s Who ‘Bachelor’ Alumni Want as the Next Lead (PHOTOS)
1 of
The wait is finally over and the next Bachelor will finally be named this week!
Will it be Peter Weber, the lovable pilot from Hannah Brown’s Bachelorette season, Mike Johnson, his castmate and the hunky 31-year-old with a megawatt smile, or Derek Peth, the hopeless romantic from Bachelor in Paradise? Or will it be someone else entirely?
We’ll find out which lucky man gets to hand out the roses for Season 24 during the finale of Paradise on September 17, but until then, click through the gallery to see who your favorite Bachelor alumni want to see in the leading role!
Bachelor in Paradise, Season 6 Finale, Tuesday, September 17, 8/7c, ABC
1
‘The Night Agent’ Is Returning for Season 3
2
12 Shows Forced to Kill a Main Character: ‘Grey’s,’ ‘Yellowstone’ and More
3
Fans Argue These TV Show Titles Became Obsolete — Are They Right?
4
‘Outlander’s Caitriona Balfe on Lord John Grey’s ‘Chivalrous’ Proposal
5
‘Earth Abides’: Producer Reveals the Biggest Change to the 75-Year-Old Sci-fi Book