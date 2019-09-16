Mike? Peter? Derek? Here’s Who ‘Bachelor’ Alumni Want as the Next Lead (PHOTOS)

Hannah Brown
ABC/Mark Bourdillon

Hannah Brown

“I thought Peter [Weber] was really great. Mike [Johnson]‘s great. I want them to have happiness so maybe it’ll work out better for them than it did for me,” the former lead revealed on Jimmy Kimmel Live after her season wrapped.

Cassie Randolph and Colton Underwood
ABC/John Fleenor

Colton Underwood

Season 23

Colton Underwood fell for dark horse contestant Cassie Randolph, but not without a few hiccups. Cassie first left the series due to cold feet, then returned to get the final rose…and not a proposal. Colton instead asked her to date him after the show for a “normal” love story. Later he explained that he wanted to do the opposite of what other Bachelors did to increase the “odds” of him and Cassie making it in the real world. They did not: After eighteen months together, Cassie later filed a restraining order against Colton, and both released tell-all books.

KRISTINA SCHULMAN
ABC/John Fleenor

Kristina Schulman

The brunette beauty has been outspoken about wanting Derek for the next Bachelor, referring to him as “level-headed, emotionally intelligent, sensitive, sweet, and understanding” on Twitter.

DYLAN BARBOUR
ABC/Craig Sjodin

Dylan Barbour

“I think Mike would be the best Bachelor,” he told Extra. “He’s so in tune with himself, so confident in what he wants, and he’d be able to just kind of express how he’s feeling to every single person and be open to all of those relationships.”

wells-adams-next-bachelor
ABC

Wells Adams

The bartender from Bachelor in Paradise shared his endorsement for Derek Peth on Twitter. “My bourbon drinking buddy. My bestie from the TV world and honestly the one of the best guys I’ve ever met. We don’t deserve [Derek].”

rachel-lindsay-next-bachelor
ABC

Rachel Lindsay

Rachel Lindsay made history as the first Black Bachelorette for the franchise, and has since been vocal about the need for ABC to embrace diversity amongst contestants. It was during an interview with Lindsay that Harrison failed to acknowledge contestant Rachael Kirkconnell’s easy way with historic racism. While it may get a little awkward if the rumors of Kirkconnell securing the final rose are true, fans seem to think that Lindsay would help encourage a conversation that the franchise badly needs. Lindsay currently hosts MTV’s Ghosted.

DEMI BURNETT

Demi Burnett

The blonde beauty is in favor of her ex, Derek Peth, handing out the roses for next season.

“One thousand percent yes I would support that!” she told People. “I just want Derek to be happy. He deserves to find someone.”

BIBIANA JULIAN

Bibiana Julian

Bibi admitted on the “I Don’t Get It” podcast that she’s a fan of both Derek Peth and Mike Johnson.

“I think Derek [Peth] being the Bachelor would be almost as good as Hannah [Brown] being the Bachelorette. It’s like an underdog. [Mike] is so cute and he’s like big.”

SYDNEY LOTUACO
ABC/John Fleenor

Sydney Lotuaco

“Derek we’re all proud of you! Amazing example of a man! #DerekForBachelor,” she tweeted.

The wait is finally over and the next Bachelor will finally be named this week!

Will it be Peter Weber, the lovable pilot from Hannah Brown’s Bachelorette season, Mike Johnson, his castmate and the hunky 31-year-old with a megawatt smile, or Derek Peth, the hopeless romantic from Bachelor in Paradise? Or will it be someone else entirely?

We’ll find out which lucky man gets to hand out the roses for Season 24 during the finale of Paradise on September 17, but until then, click through the gallery to see who your favorite Bachelor alumni want to see in the leading role!

