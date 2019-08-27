'Bachelor in Paradise' Episode 8: Don't Insult John Paul Jones' Intelligence, Derek (RECAP)

On Monday night's episode of Bachelor in Paradise, we left off with Dean giving Caelynn a rose, but then pulling her to the side to have a private talk with her. "Should I be nervous?" Caelynn asks, unsure of what Dean is about to reveal.

Will Dean end things with Caelynn? Read on for all of the highlights from Episode 8:

Dean breaks up with Caelynn

So like a perfect gentlemen he is, Dean decides there's no better time to break up with Caelynn than on her birthday. He pulls her aside and tells her that his heart "can't get there" with her and that it's probably better off if he goes home.

"I don't want to string you along this whole time, you know?" he says. "I'm sorry that it has to be this way."

Dean leaves and Caelynn breaks down in tears. Apparently they talked about kids and the future and all I can think about is... were they going to raise the kids in the van? I guess that doesn't matter at this point now since they're breaking up.

Krystal and Chris' wedding

The BIP cast gets invited to Krystal and Chris' wedding and lots of familiar faces from Bachelor Nation are in attendance — including Connor from Hannah's season, who Caelynn successfully checks out from head-to-toe when he walks in the door. Guess she's over Dean...?

So, Krystal walks down the aisle and looks absolutely stunning. Chris looks in complete awe of her beauty and honestly, I'm getting a little emotional over here on my couch. These two are so sweet. Chris Harrison officiates the wedding and adds in personal memories from the couple's relationship.

After the ceremony, Krystal and Chris thank the BIP cast for attending but told them they only have one table at the reception so only a handful of the group will be able to stay. Friggen awkward, but OK.

Clay is one of the chosen ones, so it's inevitable that he runs into his ex-girlfriend Angela, who's one of the bridesmaids.

"I hate Angela, I am worried that she might try to get Clay back," Nicole says.

Nicole's worries were spot-on. At the wedding, Angela and Clay end up chatting privately outside and there seems to be chemistry still between them.

"I still do care about you a lot, you're a really special person to me. I just want you to be happy," he says.

Angela calls Clay out for moving on so quickly after their breakup. "I couldn't imagine moving on with someone else," she says.

Derek vs. John Paul Jones

Derek and John Paul Jones are both campaigning to be Tayshia's man and it's getting a little out of hand. She's definitely conflicted and unsure of which guy she wants — Derek is older and has more experience and JPJ is younger and, well, JPJ.

John Paul Jones comes to the conclusion that since Derek has a podcast, he must be a horrible guy who manipulates women. Logical! So in the middle of the wedding, he pulls Derek aside to confront him about his intentions for being on the show and dating Tayshia. He accuses him of using Tayshia and the show to promote his podcast.

"Don't insult my intelligence, Derek," he says. "You're full of shit. You're in this for fame. You take advantage of women. Seeing you manipulate Tayshia makes me sick."

Derek barely gets to defend himself because JPJ won't let him get a word in. He tries here and there to say things like, "That's false" but it's not the strongest argument. Plus, the only thing he's arguing against is that he has a podcast and newsflash... HE HAS A PODCAST.

Connor arrives

Well, well, well, fancy seeing you here, Connor. At the wedding, Caelynn and Connor got some alone time and ended up making out. And what do you know, the very next day he shows up in Paradise.

He invites Caelynn out on the date and the two hit it off. FINALLY, a guy who wants to be with her. On the date, they paint each others bodies and then rub their bodies all over their canvas. This is an, um, interesting way to get to know one another. They start full on making out while dripping in paint and I suddenly feel like I need to change the channel.

Angela arrives

At this point... of *course* Angela shows up. Why wouldn't she show up? She just had the awkward chat with Clay at the wedding and Nicole's feeling all weird about her and... enter Angela!

Until next week...

Bachelor in Paradise, Mondays and Tuesdays, 8/7c, ABC