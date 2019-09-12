'The Flash' Teaser: Barry Sees a Deadly Future He Can't Stop (VIDEO)

Like the rest of the Arrowverse, The Flash is speeding towards a "Crisis" when its new season begins.

And in the newest footage, Barry (Grant Gustin) declares there's nothing they can do to "stop what's coming," assuming he's talking about the big crossover. With the help of Jay's (John Wesley Shipp, who is returning for the big crossover) helmet, Barry sees "billions of possible futures, billions of deaths."

Watch the teaser below to see Barry's reaction to this news and someone who is (likely) a version of Barry's mother.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

As showrunner Eric Wallace and executive producer Todd Helbing told TV Insider, part of the beginning of the season will be setting up "Crisis on Infinite Earths." "We've been in contact with Arrow, DC's Legends of Tomorrow, and Supergirl more than ever to figure out everybody's storylines," the EP said.

As for whether Barry can just ask Gideon about the "Crisis" and stop it from happening, Wallace teased, "you might get that answer in our season premiere." Could that be what's seen in one of the photos from "Into the Void"? And could that be why Barry's using Jay's helmet in the above teaser?

The CW also released a new poster for Season 6, with Ralph (Hartley Sawyer), Iris (Candice Patton), Cisco (Carlos Valdes), notably not suited up since he took the cure in the finale, and Caitlin (Danielle Panabaker) surrounding Barry.

The Flash, Season 6 Premiere, Tuesday, October 8, 8/7c, The CW