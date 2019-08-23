'The Flash' Season 6: All Your Burning Questions Answered

In Season 5, Barry Allen (Grant Gustin) and Iris West-Allen (Candice Patton) discover and subsequently say goodbye to their speedster daughter from the future, Nora West-Allen (Jessica Parker Kennedy). Also, the villainous mastermind Eobard Thawne (Tom Cavanagh), who is back in the mix, escapes.

What's next on The Flash? Showrunner Eric Wallace and executive producer Todd Helbing bring us up to speed!

Is Thawne being set up to become the show's big bad again?

Not exactly. While Season 1's former foe is on the loose, he won't be the main threat to Team Flash.

"The Flash is going to do something different," previews Wallace. "We're very excited to send shivers down our audience's spines in a way they haven't felt since [Season 2 speedster baddie] Zoom — only this time we're taking it to the next level."

So why let Thawne, aka Reverse-Flash, escape?

It's all for the crossover! As discovered at the conclusion of the 2018 Arrowverse crossover "Elseworlds," 2019's major event will be "Crisis on Infinite Earths." Since The Flash is now set to vanish from the timeline in 2019, as opposed to the original 2024 date, the show will be providing a lot of the setup this winter.

"We've been in contact with Arrow, DC's Legends of Tomorrow, and Supergirl more than ever to figure out everybody's storylines," says Helbing.

Interactive artificial intelligence Gideon is basically the same as Amazon's Alexa, with the ability to sift through multiple timelines. Can't Barry just ask her what this impending crisis is and then prevent it?

"You might get that answer in our season premiere," hints Wallace.

Is Cisco (Carlos Valdes) gone?!

Our favorite engineering nerd bid adieu to his metahuman side, Vibe, and his S.T.A.R. Labs gig, but "he's not going anywhere," Wallace promises.

In fact, when Cisco does resurface, he'll be faced with the fallout from taking the metacure he created. "The big question is, can Cisco be happy without his powers?" asks Wallace.

Is Caitlin Snow/Killer Frost (Danielle Panabaker) getting a new look?

"Danielle has been so patient this year," Helbing says with a laugh. While Killer Frost’s long-delayed new supersuit was teased in the finale's last moments, the ensemble was actually set to bow at the start of the season before scheduling issues foiled those plans.

Per Helbing, expect "a big reveal" in Season 6.

What fresh version of Harrison Wells (Cavanagh) will we get to enjoy next year?

Now that the latest version of Wells, Earth-221's sleuth Sherloque, is gone, Wallace will only reveal that next season's iteration of genius Wells "is so unique" and "has a huge role to play in 'Crisis.'"

Where did Nora go after she evaporated from the timeline?

Again, more secrecy about the West-Allen offspring's fate. "We'll deal with Nora's demise very early on," says Wallace, who foresees a painful path ahead for her grieving parents.

Is private investigator Ralph Dibny, the Elongated Man (Hartley Sawyer), about to find love?

In the season ender, Dibny eyed a file marked "Dearbon," which is the maiden name of the character's wife in the DC Comics. "Obviously, their relationship in the comics is this massive thing," says Helbing. "So yeah, you should meet her next season."

The Flash, Season 6 Premiere, Tuesday, October 8, 8/7c, The CW

