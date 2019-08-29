How Will WestAllen & Cisco Deal With Their Losses in ‘The Flash’ Season 6 Premiere? (PHOTOS)

Are they looking at the future newspaper?

Who are they all looking at?

Things aren’t going to be easy for Team Flash when Season 6 begins.

Barry (Grant Gustin) and Iris (Candice Patton) have to deal with losing their daughter, Nora (Jessica Parker Kennedy), in The Flash Season 5 finale. And Cisco (Carlos Valdes) will see the aftermath of giving up his powers. Still, there are some smiles in the photos The CW released from the Season 6 premiere, “Into the Void.”

“The big question is, can Cisco be happy without his powers?” showrunner Eric Wallace told TV Insider.

But who is the team looking at in the group photo from the premiere in the gallery above? Could it be the new Harrison Wells (Tom Cavanagh), whom Wallace has called “so unique” and said “has a huge role to play in ‘Crisis'”?

The Flash, Season 6 Premiere, Tuesday, October 8, 8/7c, The CW