How Will WestAllen & Cisco Deal With Their Losses in ‘The Flash’ Season 6 Premiere? (PHOTOS)

Meredith Jacobs
Comments
arrow - left
arrow - right
Into The Void
Jeff Weddell/The CW
Into The Void
Katie Yu/The CW

Something has Barry (Grant Gustin) smiling.

Into The Void
Jeff Weddell/The CW

Caitlin (Danielle Panabaker) looks serious.

Into The Void
Jeff Weddell/The CW

Is Cisco (Carlos Valdes) regretting taking the cure?

Into The Void
Jeff Weddell/The CW

Who are they all looking at?

Into The Void
Katie Yu/The CW

Are they looking at the future newspaper?

1 of

Things aren’t going to be easy for Team Flash when Season 6 begins.

Barry (Grant Gustin) and Iris (Candice Patton) have to deal with losing their daughter, Nora (Jessica Parker Kennedy), in The Flash Season 5 finale. And Cisco (Carlos Valdes) will see the aftermath of giving up his powers. Still, there are some smiles in the photos The CW released from the Season 6 premiere, “Into the Void.”

'The Flash' Cast on WestAllen Losing Nora, the New Wells & More in Season 6 (VIDEO)See Also

'The Flash' Cast on WestAllen Losing Nora, the New Wells & More in Season 6 (VIDEO)

Plus, details on Killer Frost's new costume, and what to expect from new 'chilling' villain Bloodwork (Sendhil Ramamurthy).

“The big question is, can Cisco be happy without his powers?” showrunner Eric Wallace told TV Insider.

But who is the team looking at in the group photo from the premiere in the gallery above? Could it be the new Harrison Wells (Tom Cavanagh), whom Wallace has called “so unique” and said “has a huge role to play in ‘Crisis'”?

The Flash, Season 6 Premiere, Tuesday, October 8, 8/7c, The CW

The Flash - The CW

The Flash where to stream

The Flash

Candice Patton

Carlos Valdes

Danielle Panabaker

Grant Gustin