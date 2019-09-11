Are Tayshia & John Paul Jones From 'Bachelor in Paradise' Back Together?

Breakups happen on every season of Bachelor in Paradise, but Tayshia Adams and John Paul Jones calling it quits during the September 10 episode was a split that fans didn't see coming. Ultimately, it was Tayshia who pulled the plug on the relationship, telling the 24-year-old that she simply wasn't feeling as strongly as he was.

The broken couple left the show separately, in tears, but fans are now wondering if they've gotten back together since filming ended. In a preview clip for the reunion show, John Paul is seen getting down on one knee in front of Tayshia.

"John! Stop!" she says, as the audience cheers.

Though we don't know if JPJ goes through with an actual proposal (or if Tayshia accepts), many fans believe the couple has been spending time together off-camera since leaving the show.

Back in August, Tayshia shared a photo of herself fishing on a boat with the caption, "I live for summer nights like these." When a fan asked in the comments if she was on JPJ's boat, she replied, "Lol, I live in Newport Beach, remember? Tons of boats here!" And then deleted the photo. Suspicious.

The two also got flirty on Twitter after one episode of Paradise in August:

Hahah like nothing I’ve ever seen! — Tayshia Adams (@TayshiaAdams) August 14, 2019

Tayshia and JP both took to their Instagram pages after their breakup aired and shared uplifting posts. JP gave a nod to Shakespeare with his post, captioning it, "Tis better to have loved and lost than never to have loved at all."

Tayshia revealed that she's "been through a lot" and she plans to "keep going strong."

"Dear Me," she wrote. "You’ve been through a lot. I know it’s hard but I’m so proud of who you are. You are strong, brave, smart, and you were given the gift of a beautiful heart. So keep going strong and try not to stray. Not everyone will understand your journey. That’s fine. It’s not theirs to make sense of, it’s yours."

While the status of Tayshia and John Paul Jones' relationship is still unknown, we'll be sure to get all of our questions answered during the finale episode next week. Until then, we'll just keep all of our fingers (and toes!) crossed for these two lovebirds.

