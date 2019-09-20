Will Higgins Accept Magnum's Offer in 'Magnum P.I.' Season 2?

Will they or won’t they? For Round 2 of CBS' Magnum P.I. reboot, that question is not about the undeniable sexual chemistry between private detective Thomas Magnum (Jay Hernandez) and former British agent Juliet Higgins (Perdita Weeks).

Instead, it concerns whether Higgins will return to MI6 or accept Magnum's season-finale offer for the skilled majordomo to partner with him in the PI biz. (She manages wealthy Robin Masters' Hawaiian estate, where they both live.)

"She enjoys teasing [her decision] out a little bit, as you can imagine," Weeks says with a laugh.

One perk: Clients finally get an "office" to visit! Well, technically, it's a booth at a new tiki bar purchased by Magnum's buddy Rick Wright (Zachary Knighton) with some financial help from their fellow military vet T.C. Calvin (Stephen Hill).

"It's amazing," Magnum P.I. executive producer Peter Lenkov says. "We're using [Honolulu bar] La Mariana as our inspiration. We'll visit [it] every week."

Also on tap: diving further into characters' pasts. Members of Higgins' family visit, giving "very surprising insight" into who she is, Weeks hints.

And the show continues flashing back to Magnum, Wright, and Calvin's time in the service, which ties into the backstory of Magnum's relationship with elusive author Masters. Says Lenkov: "[We'll learn] how he's utilized Magnum as the character who inspired his novels."

Magnum P.I., Season 2 Premiere, Friday, September 27, 9/8c, CBS