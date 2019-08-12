'The Boy's Creator Shares Bloody First Look at Season 2 (PHOTO)

The Boys fan base continues to grow after its Amazon Prime Video premiere in late July. And because many viewers are hungry for more, showrunner Eric Kripke is offering up a small taste of Season 2.

The series is based on Garth Ennis' comics about a world where superheroes are treated like celebrities by their adoring public, and all unaware of the Supes less-than-upstanding behavior behind the scenes. "The Boys" are the group of vigilantes whose goal it is to keep the Supes in line with the law... as best they can.

After a huge cliffhanger ending, fans are dying for more from The Boys universe and Kripke hears them. Luckily, The Boys was renewed for a second season prior to the first season premiere.

To celebrate the show's success and current Season 2 production Kripke tweeted a photo of himself with four members of "The Boys" Frenchie (Tomer Capon), The Female (Karen Fukuhara), Hughie (Jack Quaid), and Mother's Milk (Laz Alonso).

His caption reads, "A small token for #TheBoysTV fans. World's first pic of #Season2. As you can see, we're up to our old tricks. If you haven't seen, JOIN US. Streaming now on @PrimeVideo"

As fans will remember, we last saw these characters fleeing from A-Train (Jessie T. Usher) with the help of Starlight (Erin Moriarty). But what made them all bloody?

We'll have to wait until Season 2, but until then, enjoy the first season of the hit streaming now on Amazon Prime Video!

The Boys, Season 1, Streaming now, Amazon Prime Video