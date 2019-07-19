Amazon Prime Video Renews 'The Boys,' Adds Aya Cash for Season 2

If you've been looking forward to the subversive superhero series The Boys, here's some good news.

It hasn't even premiered yet, and Amazon Prime Video has already picked up a second season, it was announced at San Diego Comic-Con 2019. Series stars Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Antony Starr, Erin Moriarty, Jessie T. Usher, Laz Alonso, Chace Crawford, Tomer Capon, Karen Fukuhara, and Elisabeth Shue joined executive producers Seth Rogen and Eric Kripke for the panel moderated by Aisha Tyler.

It was also announced that You're the Worst's Aya Cash will be joining the cast in Season 2 as Stormfront.

The Boys debuts exclusively on Amazon Prime Video in more than 200 countries and territories on Friday, July 26. It offers a fun and irreverent take on what happens when superheroes — as popular as celebrities, as influential as politicians, and as revered as Gods — abuse their powers instead of using them for good.

The powerless aim to take on the powerful as The Boys go on a heroic quest to expose the truth about The Seven and Vought, the multi-billion dollar conglomerate that manages the superheroes and covers up their dirty secrets.

The Boys are Hughie (Quaid), Billy Butcher (Urban), Mother's Milk (Alonso), Frenchie (Capon), and The Female (Fukuhara.) Simon Pegg guest stars as Hughie's father.

The Supes of The Seven are led by Homelander (Starr) and consist of Starlight (Moriarty), Queen Maeve (Dominique McElligott), A-Train (Usher), The Deep (Crawford), and Black Noir (Nathan Mitchell).

Shue stars as Madelyn Stillwell, Vought's Senior VP of Hero Management.

The series is based on the comic by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson, who co-executive produce, and was developed by Kripke, who serves as writer and executive producer and directed the Season 1 finale. Point Grey Pictures' Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, and James Weaver, Original Film's Neal H. Moritz, Pavun Shetty, and Ori Marmur, Ken Levin, and Jason Netter are also executive producers. Dan Trachtenberg directed the series premiere.

The series is co-produced by Amazon Studios and Sony Pictures Television Studios with Point Grey Pictures, Kripke Enterprises, and Original Film.

The Boys, Series Premiere, Friday, July 26, Amazon Prime Video