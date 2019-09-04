'Criminal Minds' Star Daniel Henney Joins 'The Wheel of Time' Cast

The Wheel of Time cast is growing, and Criminal Minds fans now know where they can see one of its series regulars next.

Daniel Henney has been cast as al'Lan Mandragoran in Amazon Studios and Sony Pictures Television's upcoming series based on Robert Jordan's bestselling fantasy novels.

The series is set in a sprawling, epic world where magic exists, but only certain women are allowed to access it. It follows Moiraine (Rosamund Pike), a member of the incredibly powerful all-female organization, the Aes Sedai. After arriving in Two Rivers, a small town, she sets out on a dangerous, world-spanning journey with five young men and women. One of them is prophesied to be the Dragon Reborn, and he or she will either save or destroy humanity.

The novels were adapted for television by Rafe Judkins, who will serve as the showrunner and an executive producer. Larry Mondragon and Rick Selvage of Red Eagle Entertainment, Ted Field and Mike Weber of Radar Pictures, Darren Lemke, Marigo Kehoe, and Uta Briesewitz are also executive producers, and Briesewitz will direct the first two episodes. In addition to starring in the series, Pike is also a producer. Harriet McDougal and Brandon Sanderson are consulting producers.

Henney joins the previously announced Pike, Madeleine Madden, Marcus Rutherford, Barney Harris, Zoë Robins, and Josha Stradowski for the adaptation.

In addition to Criminal Minds, which will air its 15th and final season in the midseason on CBS, Henney's previous TV credits include Hawaii Five-0, NCIS: Los Angeles, and Revolution.

