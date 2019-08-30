Michael Urie Joins Fox's 'Almost Family' as Recurring Guest Star

The Almost Family number of offspring continues to grow.

The new Fox drama doesn't premiere until October 2 but is already building its guest roster by signing actor Michael Urie (Ugly Betty) in a recurring guest star role.

The series focuses on Julia Bechley (Pitch Perfect's Brittany Snow), the only child of famed geneticist Dr. Leon Bechley (Oscar winner and American Crime star Timothy Hutton), who finds out she may have countless siblings thanks to her father donating his own genetic material to help couples get pregnant.

Urie will play a married gay man and general manager of a string of NYC restaurants. His character then finds out he is actually a "Bechley Baby," the name given to offspring from Hutton's character. He will appear in two episodes, airing tentatively October 16 and 30.

The actor currently stars on TV Land's Younger as literary agent Redmond, and recently appeared on Broadway as Arnold in the revival of Harvey Fierstein's Torch Song.

Almost Family, Series Premiere, Wednesday, October 2, 9/8c, Fox