Watch the Strange Happenings of the First 9 Minutes of 'Emergence' (VIDEO)

Strange things happen at 3:10 a.m. on Emergence. But one very good thing happened for those looking forward to the new ABC drama.

At 3:10 a.m. on Tuesday, the network released the first nine minutes of the new series starring Allison Tolman, and as you can see, that time is quite important in the premiere.

At that time, everyone's asleep, including Jo (Tolman) — but not for long. Lights start flickering and then go off all over town. Jo's alarm clock goes haywire. Everyone thinks it's just a blackout, but there's something else going on — and the police chief doesn't have much time to think about it because she's called to the site of a plane crash.

There, things just get weirder, from the girl (Alexa Swinton) Jo finds to the arrival of NTSB to take over the scene. At the hospital, the doctor reports that the girl is fine physically, but she doesn't remember anything that happened, her name, or where she's from. Watch the video below to see what happens when men from NTSB demand to speak to the girl.

Emergence follows Jo, who takes in a young child she discovers near the site of a mysterious accident with no memory of what happened. The investigation draws Jo into a conspiracy larger than she ever imagined and at the center of it is the child's identity.

It stars Tolman, Swinton, Owain Yeoman, Ashley Aufderheide, Robert Bailey Jr., Zabryna Guevara, Donald Faison, and Clancy Brown. Terry O'Quinn will recur as Richard Kindred, the head of Augur Industries, described as a "diversified, far-reaching tech holding company."

Emergence, Series Premiere, Tuesday, September 24, 10/9c, ABC