First Look: See Allison Tolman in Spooky New 'Emergence' Key Art (PHOTO)

ABC's upcoming thriller Emergence doesn't premiere until Tuesday, September 24, but it's never too early to get excited about the new series.

Luckily, TV Insider has your first look at the series' key art featuring star Allison Tolman who portrays Jo Evans in a story steeped with mystery and intrigue. Described as a "character-driven genre thriller," Emergence follows Jo, a police chief who takes in a young girl.

The child was discovered at the scene of an accident, but she has no recollection of what happened or how she got there. As Jo investigates the mystery, she'll uncover a conspiracy bigger than she could predict.

And at the center of it all? The young girl's identity.

In the key art, Tolman's character Jo embraces Alexa Swinton who portrays Piper, the mysterious young girl. As they embrace, there's an perplexing glow in Piper's eye — could it mean something more?

Also appearing in the series are Owain Yeoman as Benny Gallagher, Ashley Aufderheide as Mia Evans, Robert Bailey Jr. as Officer Chris Minetto, Zabryna Guevara as Abby Frasier, Donald Faison as Alex Evans, and Clancy Brown as Ed. Viewers will have to tune in to find out more about the mystery at hand on Tuesday, September 24.

Emergence, Series Premiere, Tuesday, September 24, 10/9c, ABC