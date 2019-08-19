Terry O'Quinn Joins ABC's 'Emergence' as Recurring Guest Star

ABC's upcoming drama Emergence is adding a network vet with its latest casting of Terry O'Quinn.

The actor, who starred on the network for six years as John Locke in Lost, will return to ABC for a recurring guest star role in the new Allison Tolman-starring series. O'Quinn will portray a man named Richard Kindred, the head of Augur Industries, a "diversified, far-reaching tech holding company."

Described as both charming and ruthless, Kindred is a self-made billionaire who has multiple professional and personal casualties. O'Quinn's Kindred will go to extreme lengths to protect his company and reputation, and few people would even dare to cross him.

As mentioned above, O'Quinn is best-known for his Emmy-winning role in Lost, but his other TV credits include Alias, Hawaii Five-0, Castle Rock and Patriot, among others.

Meanwhile, Richard Kindred's connection to the plot of the series remains a bit shrouded in mystery. Emergence follows a police chief (Tolman) who discovers a young child (Alexa Swinton) at the site of an accident without any memory of how she got there.

As an investigation begins, the police chief finds herself at the center of a conspiracy connected to the child's identity.

Emergence, Series Premiere, Tuesday, September 24, 10/9c, ABC