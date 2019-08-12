What Happened Between 'Bachelor in Paradise's Clay & Angela? Inside Their Off-Camera Split

Clay Harbor and Angela Amezcua may not have met one another on Bachelor in Paradise, but their off-camera relationship (and subsequent breakup), has been getting a lot of airtime this season.

The couple broke up in April 2019, but according to Annaliese Puccini, Clay has been leading Angela on ever since. In fact, she doesn't think Clay should even be a part of the Season 6 cast because his split from Angela is so fresh.

In Episode 2, Clay told Annaliese that she's "clearly misinformed" about the details of their relationship — so what's going on here? What happened between Angela and Clay? Let's dig up the details...

They met through a Paradise co-star

Angela and Clay didn't have the opportunity to meet in Paradise (they appeared on different seasons — Season 5 and 6, respectively), but a friend from the show introduced them! Chris Randone (aka "The Goose") put Clay and Angela in connection with one another and the two immediately hit it off.

Things quickly got serious

The couple dated for seven blissful months and seemed happier than ever. They even appeared on Ashley Iaconetti and Ben Higgins' Almost Famous podcast and revealed that they were thinking of moving in together. Though that never happened, Angela added that she is very supportive of Clay's career as an NFL free agent. “If he gets picked up, then I can kind of go wherever he gets picked up or whatever.”

Fans noticed something was wrong

The couple was normally very active on social media, so when the romantic selfies came to a drastic halt, fans knew something was up. Though the couple didn't go public with their split until April, the social media interaction stopped a couple months earlier.

Where do they stand today?

Angela has kept fairly quiet on her social media about Clay's Paradise appearance, but she did give a shoutout to Annaliese, who questioned Clay for his motives.

"Ride or Die 👯‍♀️ You’re a real one, @annaliesep 🙌🏻 The End. ❤️," she wrote along with the hashtags #womensupportingwomen and #truefriend.

Clay, on the other hand, is moving on from Angela in Paradise. In Episode 2, we saw him go on a romantic date with Nicole Lopez-Alvar.

"Clay just makes me feel like the sexiest woman alive," Nicole said.

