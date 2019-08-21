Worth Watching: Class Photo on 'BH90210,' 'Yellowstone,' 'American Factory' on Netflix, 'Ghost Hunters'

A selective critical checklist of notable Wednesday TV:

BH90210 (9/8c, Fox): In the meta-cuckoo world of this reboot-within-a-reboot, Tori Spelling (playing a version of herself) may be over her head as a producer. As she tries to wrangle her fellow actors, including locating the very absent Shannen Doherty, in order to reproduce one of 90210's most famous cast shots ever, she also has to deal with a simmering conflict between rage beast Jason Priestley and the show's head writer (Tahmoh Penikett) — who impregnated Jason's wife (Vanessa Lachey), don't ya know. When things get to the point that group counseling is required, you'll never guess who becomes their therapist. (Call her mom.)

Yellowstone (10/9c, Paramount Network): Plenty happens in the second season's penultimate episode, as the Duttons prepare for their next step in the war against the Beck brothers, which will likely occupy most of next week's finale. Things go boom, though perhaps not in the direction we were expecting. And once again, Kelly Reilly steals the show as Beth, who even in her damaged condition can take control of a situation in savage fashion — in this case, delivering an object lesson to a snooty boutique owner who race-shames sister-in-law Monica (Kelsey Asbille). What a hellcat.

Who Will Be Malcolm Beck's Next Victim on 'Yellowstone'? (PHOTOS) Malcolm has his sights set on the one John 'loves the most,' but will that person be his next victim?

American Factory (streaming on Netflix): The first film from the Obamas' Higher Grounds Productions company to air as part of a deal with the streaming giant, this documentary from Julia Reichert and Steven Bognar (The Last Truck: Closing of a GM Plant) won the Directing Award: U.S. Documentary at this year's Sundance Film Festival. Factory depicts a culture clash in Dayton, Ohio, when a Chinese billionaire reopens an abandoned auto plant, bringing hundreds of experienced Chinese employees to work alongside 2,000 local residents in the repurposed Fuyao Glass America factory.

Ghost Hunters (9/8c, A&E): The channel doubles down on supernatural shenanigans as the series that launched a trend moves from Syfy (where it stopped producing originals in 2016), with original team leader Grant Wilson taking a new team of paranormal investigators on eerie missions. Followed by Psychic Kids (10/9c, A&E), an eight-episode revival of the 2008-10 series, in which the original kids, now young adults, help guide young psychics to manage their gifts with the help of licensed therapists.

Inside Wednesday TV: Hulu presents the first season of U.K. comedy This Way Up, starring Irish writer/comedian Aisling Bea as Aine, a teacher at an English-as-second-language school recovering from a breakdown with the help of sister Shona (Catastrophe's Sharon Horgan). Co-stars include The Daily Show's Aasif Mandvi as Shona's boyfriend, Outlander's Tobias Menzies as a father of one of Aine's students, and You're the Worst's Chris Geere… Charlize Theron is among the executive producers of Netflix's Hyperdrive, a 10-episode competition series in which elite street racers tackle a challenging 100-acre obstacle course in souped-up custom cars… Singer Susan Boyle, who shot to instant fame on Britain's Got Talent in 2009 and was a finalist in America's Got Talent: The Champions, performs on the results show of NBC's America's Got Talent (8/7c), as seven acts move on to the next round.