The Reimagined 'Ghost Hunters' & 'Psychic Kids' Return to A&E

Fifteen years after introducing the world to the field of authentic paranormal investigation, Ghost Hunters returns to television Wednesday, August 21.

The series that terrified and captivated fans for 11 seasons will follow one of the original team leaders, Grant Wilson, and his handpicked group of professional ghost hunters as they use their decades of field experience to investigate hauntings across the country.

Engaging forensic experts, historical records and the most innovative technology available, the new squad will help everyday people who are struggling with unexplained supernatural phenomena. The team is committed to discovering the truth to give relief to those plagued by paranormal activity and will follow the evidence they uncover wherever it may lead.

The new crew working alongside Grant includes paranormal investigators Daryl Marston, Kristen Luman, Brandon Alvis, Mustafa Gatollari, Brian Murray and Richel Stratton.

The reimagined Psychic Kids will immediately follow Ghost Hunters on Wednesday, August 21.

Ten years ago, the series chronicled the journeys of children who were learning to control their extraordinary abilities – and it changed their lives.

In all-new episodes, those original kids, who are now successful young adults, will work to empower a new generation of young psychics alongside trained licensed therapists. They will spend time with the children and their families to assist them in not only taking control of their paranormal abilities, but also showing them the remarkable power of their immense gifts.

Ghost Hunters, Premiere, Wednesday, August 21, 9/8c, A&E

Psychic Kids, Premiere, Wednesday, August 21, 10/9c, A&E