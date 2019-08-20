'Bachelor in Paradise' Episode 6: Demi's Girlfriend Finally Arrives (RECAP)

On Monday night's episode of Bachelor in Paradise, Hannah Brown showed up to chat with Demi about her conflicting feelings for both Derek and her girlfriend back home. Tonight, we pick up where we left off — with Demi pulling Chris Harrison aside to chat. What does she have to tell him?

Read on for all of the highlights from Episode 6.

Demi's girlfriend shows up.

We knew this was coming eventually (thanks to the season trailer), and tonight, we finally get to put a face to Demi's girlfriend, Kristian. After struggling to decide if her heart lies with Derek or Kristian, Demi goes to the one and only Chris Harrison (who else?) to ask for some advice.

"I don't know what I should do. I don't know if I should just take myself out of this," she says.

"We want you to be happy. We want you to find love," he tells her. "I'm proud of you."

Later on, Chris tells Demi that he wants to help her find love, and in walks Kristian. Demi runs into her arms and starts crying and kissing her.

"I came all the way down here to pursue and show Demi my level of commitment," Kristian says.

But in order to give her all to the relationship with Kristian, Demi has to end things with Derek. And the last thing she wants to do is hurt that precious man.

She tells Derek that Kristian has arrived in Paradise and she's decided to pursue her relationship with her.

"I know that's not going to be fun for you to see and I hate that you're going to be hurting," she says.

Derek respects Demi's decision, but admits that he always feels like others are being chosen over him. He says he feels like he's never enough. Alone, he breaks down in tears and questions everything. Um, can I nominate him now for for the next Bachelor, please?

Demi and Kristian get a date card that reads, "Please use this to rekindle your flame."

On the date, Kristian tells Demi that she feels hurt that Demi shared a romantic relationship with Derek.

"I hate that I hurt you," Demi says. "Being with Derek, the more I was with him, the more I thought of you. I will do whatever I need to do to make sure I'm with you."

Kristina's after Blake's rose.

Kristina makes it clear that she wants Blake's rose for the wrong reasons. She doesn't want a relationship with him, but she wants to stay on the beach so she can get more Instagram followers find love with someone who may arrive later on. Only problem is Blake just went on a date with Caitlin and she's also banking on his rose.

So, Caitlin confronts Kristina about her intentions with Blake and questions why she's chasing "friendship roses" and trying to sabotage relationships.

But the Russian beauty wasn't having any of it. "What I do with my actions is none of your business," Kristina says. Caitlin tells her she's "impossible" to talk to and the girls accomplish essentially nothing. What I'm confused about is why Caitlin won't just talk to Blake about who he wants to give his rose to. Come on, girl.

Jen comes between Katie and Chris.

Jen Saviano walks down on the beach and we learn that she, LIKE EVERYONE ELSE, has hooked up with Blake. I'm starting to get a bit concerned. But her sights aren't set on Blake — they're set on Chris.

Chris has been spending time with Katie so this makes things a bit awkward for the couple. Earlier in the day, Katie tells Chris he can date other girls if he wants to — but she definitely didn't mean it. So when Jen asks Chris on the date, he agrees to go despite still having strong feelings for Katie.

After Chris leaves on the date, Katie breaks down in tears knowing that she sabotaged her relationship.

At first, the date with Jen doesn't go so well. Chris gets nauseous and starts throwing up off the boat. They decide to spend time together back on the Paradise beach so Chris doesn't have to worry about motion sickness. Chris thinks that Katie isn't that into him (not true!) so he's starting to invest more in Jen.

"I was shockingly surprised that we had such a good connection. I can see potential with Jen," he says. "But I really like Katie, I feel like we have a great time together. I just don't know if I'm all in on Katie as I thought I was."

