Who Is 'Bachelor in Paradise' Star Demi Burnett's Girlfriend Kristian Haggerty?

[WARNING: Spoilers for Bachelor in Paradise Season 6, follow.]

Colton Underwood's former Bachelor contestant (and fan favorite) Demi Burnett will be joining her fellow franchise alums in Season 6 of Bachelor in Paradise, and it turns out her storyline is much more interesting than we could have anticipated!

In fact, it was revealed during the BIP sneak peek that dropped during the Bachelorette Men Tell All special that Demi will have a girlfriend this season! Not to mention, Demi herself came out as queer on Twitter on Monday, July 22, writing, “Spoiler alert: I’m a queer queen.”

Spoiler alert: I’m a queer queen 👸🏼💕🌈 #BachelorInParadise — Demi Burnett (@demi_burnett) July 23, 2019

Judging by the trailer, Demi does make out with castmate Derek Peth, but Demi is also seen kissing her girlfriend in another shot. According to spoiler king Reality Steve — and lots of sleuth-y social media fans — the women seen with Demi in the clip is Kristian Haggerty and the pair have known each other for sometime now.

Scroll below to learn a little more about Kristian ahead of the new season!

She went to college on scholarship

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KRISTIAN HAGGERTY (@kristianhaggerty) on Apr 1, 2018 at 6:56pm PDT



Kristian started doing commercials and photoshoots at a young age, but she decided to go to college at Stetson University in Florida on a crew scholarship. She had a very normal college experience — she even joined a sorority! — and ended up graduating with a Bachelors in Business Administration in 2014.

She’s in the entertainment industry

View this post on Instagram Safety first #copythat #productionassistant A post shared by KRISTIAN HAGGERTY (@kristianhaggerty) on Jan 27, 2019 at 10:21am PST



After graduating college, Kristian decided to pursue a career in entertainment and began taking improv classes. She ended up moving to Chicago and enrolled in the Second City Training Center before eventually moving out to Los Angeles. She works both in front of and behind the camera, and is interested in both acting and hosting.

She’s an ordained minister



Kristian is very open about her faith on her Instagram page and recently revealed she got ordained in order to marry two of her best friends. In a recent post she wrote, “It was an absolute honor to marry my two best friends. We shared our stories of doubts, loneliness, courage, acceptance, freedom and most importantly the support and love we’ve encountered on our journeys being gay.”

She’s connected to Bachelor Nation

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Demi Burnett (@demi_not_lovato) on May 8, 2019 at 3:43pm PDT



Demi and Kristian actually met thanks to Demi's fellow Bachelor contestant Catherine Agro. Catherine’s probably best known for being the contestant who brought her dog on Colton Underwood’s season.

All the 'Bachelor' Franchise Couples Who've Had Babies (PHOTOS) Catherine and Sean Lowe just announced they're expecting their third! Find out which other couples have started a family.

Producers invited Kristian to join Paradise

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KRISTIAN HAGGERTY (@kristianhaggerty) on Jun 4, 2019 at 11:02am PDT



Before bringing Kristian onto Paradise, producers first asked Demi if it would be OK for her to join the show. She said yes and Kristian was then invited. So her coming onto the show was ultimately not a surprise.

Bachelor in Paradise, Season 6 Premiere, Monday, August 5, ABC