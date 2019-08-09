'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel': Midge & Susie Get Some Sun in the First Look at Season 3 (PHOTO)

They're not in the Catskills anymore! The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel's third season will venture towards sunnier locales as Midge (Rachel Brosnahan) and Susie (Alex Borstein) further explore their working professional relationship.

In the excitement over the forthcoming season, Prime Video has unveiled a first look that is both bright and tropical. It's clear the ladies aren't in the city anymore as they bask in the sun's glow — Midge with a look of pure relaxation, and Susie with her usual look of vexation.

Though it's likely Miami, which was revealed to be a filming location for the period series earlier this year, the image doesn't give us much to go off of other than the fact that not a lot appears to have changed between the friends and colleagues in Amy Sherman-Palladino's Emmy-winner. The show, which thrilled fans and critics alike with its second season in 2018, is nominated for several awards at this year's Emmys as well.

Whether it's New York state, the Big Apple, Paris or otherwise, these characters are going places — literally. Check out the full image of the two funnywomen sprawled out on pool chairs in the first look photo below.

And as usual, we can't help but be jealous of Midge's sophisticated accessorizing. Stay tuned for more Season 3 teases and releases as they become available and stream The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Seasons 1 and 2 anytime with Prime Video.

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Season 3, TBA, Prime Video