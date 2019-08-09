'Arrow' Is Bringing Back Katana in Season 8

Arrow Season 8 may be without a couple series regulars, but there will be several familiar faces popping up.

The latest returning guest star is Rila Fukushima, who played Tatsu Yamashiro/Katana in Season 3. She'll be appearing in Episode 2 of the final season, "Welcome to Hong Kong," GreenArrowTV.com reported. Stephen Amell told Entertainment Weekly that the episode "is an ode to Season 3."

Oliver met Tatsu in Season 3's flashbacks in Hong Kong, and she helped him and his friends in the present-day as well, following his fight against Ra's al Ghul and in the battle against the League of Assassins. It was during the latter she was forced to kill her husband, Maseo (Karl Yune). She last appeared in Season 4's "Unchained."

Fukushima isn't the only blast from the past coming at the beginning of Season 8. Colin Donnell, Josh Segarra, and Susanna Thompson will all be returning, though no details have been released regarding how we'll see any of these characters again. While Tatsu was alive the last time we saw her, Tommy, Chase, and Moira have all died.

The CW drama's final season will also feature the introduction of Charlie Barnett as an adult JJ, and Katherine McNamara, Ben Lewis, and Joseph David-Jones have all been promoted to series regular.

However, the series has also lost Emily Bett Rickards (Felicity) and Colton Haynes (Roy). Rickards' exit was known ahead of time as the final episodes of Season 7 aired, while Haynes' was announced Thursday.

Arrow, Eighth and Final Season Premiere, Tuesday, October 15, 9/8c, The CW